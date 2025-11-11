Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Trade Unions Demand Dismissal of Culture Minister

O.D.
English Section / 11 noiembrie

Photo source: / facebook.com/FNSCPCulturMedia/

Photo source: / facebook.com/FNSCPCulturMedia/

Versiunea în limba română

The CulturMedia Federation is sounding the alarm about the way the Ministry of Culture manages public cultural institutions and is demanding the dismissal of Minister Andras Demeter, as well as the urgent intervention of Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, President Nicuşor Dan and the parliamentary committees on culture, to "reestablish legality and stability in the public cultural system”. According to a statement, the CulturMedia Federation, a representative trade union organization at sector level and signatory to the Collective Labor Agreement for public cultural institutions, accuses the ministry's leadership of destabilizing the cultural system, the lack of dialogue with specialists and ignorance of legal obligations regarding transparency and consultation with social partners. "The Ministry of Culture has generated unpredictability and institutional blockages, affecting the public interest and the trust of professionals in the field”, state CulturMedia representatives.

The Federation requests the cancellation of management competitions organized "under non-transparent conditions" and their resumption in compliance with legal principles, by publishing the composition of the committees, the criteria and the justifications for the grades awarded. The organization also demands: full compliance with the sectoral Collective Labor Agreement; stopping any steps to reorganize or abolish the National Institute of Heritage; initiating a real reform of GEO 189/2008, regarding the management of cultural institutions, through social dialogue; self-referral to the competent authorities to verify compliance with labor legislation and administrative transparency. The Federation draws attention to the fact that the current crisis has been amplified by "alarmist public messages regarding the closure of museums on weekends, the lack of funds for salaries and non-transparent procedures in organizing cultural management competitions".

"Culture is a public interest, not an administrative experiment"

In its appeal to the Government and Parliament, CulturMedia warns that administrative instability endangers national heritage, affects Romania's international image and causes losses of specialists in the system.

"Culture is a public interest, not an administrative experiment. Heritage is not negotiable. People in culture are not expendable. CulturMedia remains open to dialogue, but cannot accept the perpetuation of a climate of instability and lack of transparency," states the document sent to Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and President Nicuşor Dan. The CulturMedia Federation represents employees from the main public cultural institutions - museums, theaters, philharmonics, cultural research and heritage institutes. In recent months, the organization has reported numerous dysfunctions in the cultural system, including budget blockages, incoherent administrative procedures and lack of communication between the ministry and its subordinate institutions.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

11 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 11 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

11 noiembrie
Ediţia din 11.11.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

10 Noi. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0854
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3982
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4561
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7881
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur576.4457

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targuldeturism.ro
thediplomat.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb