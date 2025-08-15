Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Transilvania Broker de Asigurare recovers first quarter loss and turns profitable

A.I.
English Section / 15 august

Transilvania Broker de Asigurare recovers first quarter loss and turns profitable

Versiunea în limba română

The profitability of Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (TBK) decreased drastically in the first half of the year, from 2.3 million lei in the first six months of 2024 to 0.05 million lei in the period January-June 2025, even though revenues increased by 3.5%, to 55.2 million lei, according to the issuer's report published yesterday on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

On the other hand, in the first quarter of the year the company had recorded a loss of 1.2 million lei, compared to a net profit of 0.85 million lei in the period January-March 2024, as a result of increases in operating expenses to a greater extent than that of revenues, due to the need to ensure a sales force corresponding to qualitative and volume requirements. In practice, in the period April-June the company managed to recover the loss from the first quarter.

In the first six months of the year, the volume of intermediated premiums by Transilvania Broker de Asigurare increased by 8.8%, while in the second quarter the volume of intermediated premiums increased by 25% compared to the first quarter of this year, as well as by 6.8% compared to the period April-June 2024.

According to the most recent report of the Financial Supervisory Authority on the insurance market in the first quarter of the year, Transilvania Broker was in fourth position among brokerage companies by market share expressed as a share in total intermediated premiums, with 6.1%, after competitors such as Safety Broker de Asigurare - 11.2%, Marsh - Broker de Asigurare-Reasigurare - 7% and Destine Broker de Asigurare Reasigurare - 6.8%.

In the first six months of the year, Transilvania Broker de Asigurare's operating expenses amounted to 55.1 million lei, 8.8% more than in the first half of last year. The largest increase, of 36.3%, was recorded by expenses related to services provided by third parties, which amounted to 2.7 million lei, while expenses related to amounts owed to assistants amounted to 49.4 million lei, 8.6% higher than in the first six months of last year. Operating income amounted to 0.05 million lei, well below the 2.6 million lei in the first six months of last year, to which was added a small gain from financial activities.

In the second quarter, Transilvania Broker de Asigurare made a profit of almost 1.3 million lei, covering the entire loss carried forward from the first quarter. "This evolution was possible through the management's effort to optimize operating expenses, among which the only categories that did not register significant decreases compared to the previous quarter were personnel expenses, which increased marginally (+4%), respectively expenses with commissions paid to brokerage assistants, which remained relatively constant", according to the report. The Czechs from Partners Financial Services own 32.9% of the insurance brokerage company, while Gabriel Login has 14.1% of the company whose stock market valuation amounts to about 70 million lei.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

15 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 15 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

15 august
Ediţia din 15.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0628
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3331
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3754
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8856
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur467.5323

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb