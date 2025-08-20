Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Two students from Iaşi, awarded at the World Mental Arithmetic Olympiad in Dubai

O.D.
English Section / 20 august

Photo source: facebook.com/smartykidsromania

Photo source: facebook.com/smartykidsromania

Versiunea în limba română

Two students from Iaşi, Matias Aneculaesei (9 years old) and Mihnea Mahu (8 years old), climbed the podium at the international competition Smart Kids - World Mental Arithmetic and English Olympiad 2025, held in Dubai. Matias obtained the title of world champion in the Starter level B category, and Mihnea ranked second in Starter level A.

A competition of the mind and discipline

The competition brought together about 200 children from 12 countries, including seven participants from Romania - two from Iaşi and five from Piatra Neamţ. The event is considered a real intellectual challenge, designed to stimulate logic, memory and concentration.

Teacher Adriana Mahu, the coordinator of the two students from Iaşi, emphasizes that mental arithmetic is "a sport of the mind, a fitness for the brain.” She explains that the exercises not only train calculation speed, but also develop essential cognitive skills: "There is no child who trains and does not achieve results.”

More than a competition

Adriana Mahu believes that this type of contest is not just a competition between participants, but also a process of personal development: "Children learn to overcome their own limits, build self-confidence and observe their individual progress. It is a competition with themselves, before being one with others.”

Effects on school and self-confidence

According to the teacher, daily training of a few minutes has visible effects in just a few months. Students who practice mental arithmetic become more agile, faster in thinking and achieve better results in other subjects as well. "Even children who were scared of math end up loving it thanks to the progressive teaching method. In addition, parents and teachers confirm that these students are among the best in the class," Mahu added.

Romania on the map of academic performance

The success of the two students from Iaşi confirms that Romania continues to offer examples of excellence at the international level, especially in areas that develop logical thinking and creativity.

Ziarul BURSA

20 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 20 august

JURNAL BURSIER

