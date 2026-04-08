UBB Cluj-Napoca launches a dual master's degree in logistics and supply

Versiunea în limba română

Babeş-Bolyai University announces the launch of a new dual master's degree program, dedicated to training specialists in the field of logistics and supply chain. The program, entitled "Supply and Supply Chain Management", will be taught in English and will start in the 2026-2027 academic year.

The initiative is carried out by the Faculty of Business at UBB, in partnership with six relevant companies in the industry: Alstom GCC Romania, Emerson, Copeland, Color Control Support, Deltamed and Activeland Logistics Group. The program has a duration of two years (120 ECTS credits) and is designed in response to the growing demand for logistics and supply chain management specialists, capable of operating in a globalized and digitalized economic environment.

• Practice-oriented curriculum

Structured over four semesters, the master's degree combines theoretical training with practical experience in partner companies. In the first year, students will study fundamental subjects such as: supply chain management, international commercial law, business ethics, lean systems and quality management, and the foundations of procurement and logistics. These are complemented by applied laboratories organized directly in the business environment.

In the second year, the emphasis is on advanced skills, through courses such as:

business negotiation techniques, supplier relationship management, financial analysis and cost management, decision-support information systems. The program also includes an intensive internship and the development of a dissertation. Students can opt for additional subjects such as leadership and organizational culture or project management.

• Training specialists adapted to the global economy

According to university representatives, graduates will acquire essential skills for managing complex logistics processes, optimizing resources and using modern Business Intelligence tools.

"Strategic partnerships with leading economic operators are a guarantee of the relevance of the training offered,” the institution's press release states. The Dean of the Faculty of Business, Valentin Toader, emphasized the importance of the program in the current context: "The launch of the dual master's program (...) represents a new stage in strengthening the commitment to applied education, connected to the realities of the contemporary business environment.”

• Education connected to the labor market

The new program reflects the increasingly pronounced trend of rapprochement between the academic and economic environments, through dual educational models that integrate theoretical training with practical experience. Through this initiative, UBB aims to train competitive professionals both on the Romanian labor market and internationally.