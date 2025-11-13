Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
UMF Craiova: 30 million lei for the future of medical research

O.D.
English Section / 13 noiembrie

UMF Craiova: 30 million lei for the future of medical research

Versiunea în limba română

The University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Craiova (UMF Craiova) is investing 30 million lei in strengthening medical doctoral research, through a large-scale European-funded project aimed at training a new generation of researchers and mentors in the health field. The project, entitled "Strengthening doctoral programs to increase educational performance and professional skills in medicine, dentistry and pharmacy (DOCMED+)", is funded by the Health Program 2021-2027 and will be implemented in partnership with the Craiova County Emergency Clinical Hospital, over a four-year period (September 1, 2025 - August 31, 2029). The total value of the project is 29,748,858.10 lei, of which 24,031,127.57 lei represents non-refundable co-financing from the European Union, through funds intended for increasing institutional capacity and professional training in the medical field. DOCMED+ aims to increase the quality of higher medical education and the formation of a network of scientific and professional skills, through modernized doctoral programs and interdisciplinary mentoring. The project targets a number of 175 doctoral students (with or without scholarships) in the fields of medicine, dentistry and pharmacy, as well as 75 teaching staff, mentors and medical professionals involved in the training and coordination of doctoral research. During the four years of implementation, UMF Craiova aims to: publish over 60 scientific articles in specialized journals with international visibility; financing of at least 120 national and international mobility, for participation in conferences and training courses; acquisition of 48 research equipment and specialized software, which will strengthen the university infrastructure and support doctoral and postdoctoral activity.

Through these measures, the project aims to create a competitive learning and research environment, connected to international standards and the real needs of the medical system. Prof. dr. Petra Şurlin, the project manager, emphasizes the importance of this initiative for the future of Romanian medical research: "DOCMED+ is an important step towards a culture of performance in medical research. It is a project about training, mentoring and impact - about young researchers who will build the future of Romanian medicine.” By developing the scientific and transversal skills of young doctoral students, the project aims to bring innovation closer to medical practice and stimulate the transfer of knowledge between academia and the clinical environment. In turn, the rector of UMF Craiova, prof. Dr. Dan Gheonea, states that investment in research and training is a strategic direction assumed by the university: "The project is the concrete expression of our objective to train new generations of medical researchers, capable of transforming science into solutions for community health. We believe in the power of mentorship, in the value of collaboration and in the future of medicine based on knowledge and innovation.” Through the partnership with the Craiova County Emergency Hospital, the university strengthens the link between fundamental research and clinical practice, an essential element for the progress of modern medicine. DOCMED+ is part of the line of strategic projects financed by non-reimbursable European funds, intended to strengthen research capacity in priority areas for society, among which health occupies a central place. Through these programs, the European Union aims to reduce the gaps between university centers in Western and Eastern Europe, to stimulate medical innovation and to support young researchers in their professional training.

The DOCMED+ project is not only an investment in equipment and infrastructure, but above all an investment in people and in the future of the Romanian medical system.

