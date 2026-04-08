UN warning on risks of attacks on civilian infrastructure

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The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has called on the United States and Israel to avoid attacking power plants and other civilian infrastructure targets in Iran, warning that such actions could violate international humanitarian law, DPA reports.

The statement was delivered by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, who stressed that even if civilian infrastructure were considered a military objective, attacks are prohibited if they cause excessive suffering among the civilian population.

"It is time for the parties to stop this conflict,” the UN official said, reiterating that peaceful solutions remain the only viable alternative.

Escalation threats from Washington

The UN warning comes amid strong statements made by U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened Iran with attacks on its critical infrastructure, according to Reuters.

According to him, the United States could cause the "complete destruction” of Iran within a matter of hours. The White House leader also indicated a deadline for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, warning of potentially devastating military action otherwise.

Negotiations for a ceasefire

Alongside the heightened rhetoric, diplomatic talks are underway between the United States, Iran and regional mediators, aimed at establishing a ceasefire.

The proposal under consideration includes a two-stage agreement: a 45-day ceasefire, followed by negotiations for a lasting peace agreement. This truce period could be extended depending on the progress of the negotiations.

The UN appeal reflects the international community's concerns about a possible escalation of the conflict and its devastating impact on civilians and critical infrastructure.

In this context, diplomacy remains the main tool for avoiding a major regional crisis, as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise.