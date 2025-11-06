Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

UN warns: current commitments are leading the planet towards catastrophic warming

O.D.
English Section / 6 noiembrie

UN warns: current commitments are leading the planet towards catastrophic warming

Versiunea în limba română

Before world leaders arrive in the Brazilian city of Belem for the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), a new report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is sounding the alarm: current commitments by states would lead the planet to a warming of 2.5°C, well above the limits set by the Paris Agreement, informs AFP. According to the UNEP, if the world's countries fully implemented their climate roadmaps, global temperatures would rise by 2.3°C to 2.5°C by the end of this century. This scenario remains far from the objective of the Paris Agreement, which aimed to limit temperature increases "well below 2°C" and, ideally, to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. "Our mission is simple, but not easy: we must ensure that any overshoot is as small and short-lived as possible,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He warned that the 1.5°C target was "on the verge of collapse” and called for accelerating the transition to net zero emissions by 2050.

Global emissions rise despite warnings

Despite commitments, humanity continues to burn more and more oil, gas and coal. Global emissions rose by 2.3% in 2024, according to the UN report. The main contributors to this increase are India, followed by China, Russia and Indonesia. By contrast, the European Union saw a modest drop in emissions, while the United States stagnated (+0.1%). "The ambition and action are nowhere near the required levels,” said Anne Olhoff, the report's scientific coordinator, noting that "new climate pledges have barely moved the needle.” Based on current policies, without additional commitments, global warming could reach 2.8°C, according to UN estimates. While that figure is a slight improvement on the 3.1°C announced last year, the progress is largely the result of methodological adjustments and uncertain political commitments. In addition, less than a third of the world's countries have submitted their binding climate plans for 2035 on time, as required by the Paris Agreement. The UN is now openly talking about a scenario of "temporary and minimal overshooting” of the 1.5°C threshold - which would require drastic emissions reductions and massive absorption of CO₂ from the atmosphere, either through natural means (afforestation) or through capture technologies, which are still in their infancy. But this strategy is fraught with risks. "Every additional fraction of a degree Celsius increases the intensity of heat waves, cyclones and floods and reduces the chances of ecosystems surviving,” warn the researchers cited in the report. The head of the UN Environment Programme, Inger Andersen, stressed that time is running out: "We need unprecedented reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, in an increasingly short time frame, in an increasingly difficult geopolitical context.”

The choice of Belem, located in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon, to host COP30 is loaded with symbolism: the Amazon region is often called the "lungs of the planet,” but massive deforestation and fires have dramatically weakened the forest's capacity to absorb carbon. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva promised to make COP30 a conference "of action and reparation,” but the UN report questions humanity's collective capacity to keep its own promises.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

06 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 06 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

06 noiembrie
Ediţia din 06.11.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
rominsolv.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

05 Noi. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0851
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.4290
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4608
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7690
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur565.0116

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
gustulitaliei.ro
immromania.eu
world-nuclear-exhibition.com
targuldeturism.ro
thediplomat.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb