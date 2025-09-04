Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Unit 1 of Cernavoda has entered the retrofitting process

I.Ghe.
English Section / 4 septembrie

Photo source: facebook.com/Nuclearelectrica/

Photo source: facebook.com/Nuclearelectrica/

Versiunea în limba română

In the almost 30 years of activity so far, Unit 1 has produced over 145 million MWh

Yesterday, Nuclearelectrica started the retrofitting of Unit 1 of the Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant, an event attended by President Nicuşor Dan, Government representatives, members of the National Commission for the Control of Nuclear Activities and the ambassadors of Canada, South Korea and Italy, along with international partners involved in the project. President Nicuşor Dan stated: "Nuclear energy is and will remain important for Romania's energy supply and for our strategic security and autonomy. I am glad that this process of refurbishing Unit 1 is starting. It is just the first step in a larger project that also includes the construction and operation of Units 3 and 4. These investments in nuclear energy are essential for our country. With them, we will be able to deliver safe energy to the economy and citizens, without CO2 emissions, at reasonable and competitive prices.”

A crucial step in the development of the project is the obtaining of the Construction Authorization for the Intermediate Radioactive Waste Repository, known as DIDR-U5, issued by the National Commission for the Control of Nuclear Activities. This infrastructure is designed to handle, process and store low and intermediate level radioactive waste resulting from the re-engineering of Unit 1, as well as from the long-term operation of Units 1 and 2. Built on the plant site, in the controlled area, within the Unit 5 Reactor Building, the repository will include three distinct buildings for reception, handling, processing and interim storage, as well as for the maintenance and decontamination of tools used in the re-tubing process.

Nuclearelectrica's CEO, Cosmin Ghiţă, stated: "Obtaining the construction permit for the Intermediate Radioactive Waste Repository related to the development of the critical infrastructure of the Unit 1 Refurbishment Project represents an essential step, marking the entry into the civil construction works phase. We are developing a project of strategic importance for the national energy system, with long-term impact, with maximum responsibility in respecting nuclear safety, international standards and good practices. By refurbishing Unit 1, we will ensure another 30 years of clean, stable and affordable energy production, strengthening Romania's energy security and contributing decisively to achieving decarbonization objectives."

The works are part of the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract, signed in December 2024 between Nuclearelectrica and an international consortium consisting of Candu Energy Inc., Ansaldo Nucleare, Canadian Commercial Corporation and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power, confirming the extensive collaboration between Romania and some of the most important players in the global nuclear industry. This stage is a fundamental condition for the successful implementation of the project and for guaranteeing the long-term sustainability of Romanian nuclear production.

Since its commissioning in 1996 until today, Unit 1 has delivered over 145 million MWh (megawatt-hours) at a capacity factor of over 90%, being a reference model for Unit 2 and a pillar for Romania's position as the world's leading operator in operational performance. Through this re-engineering, Romania secures its energy future and confirms its decarbonization commitments, while maintaining the nuclear performance it enjoys.

