US, China and Germany - the world's largest importers of goods

Versiunea în limba română

More than 13% of the world's imported goods are purchased by America, which is equivalent to $3.4 trillion in 2024, according to visualcapitalist.com, which notes that America's appetite for imports has reflected strong domestic demand and solid trade activity, with goods purchased from abroad ranging from industrial items - such as copper and machinery - to consumer goods. At the same time, China imported goods worth $2.6 trillion, ranking second globally.

Based on data from the World Trade Organization (WTO), the cited source shows that the world's top 30 importers collectively purchased $20.4 trillion worth of goods in 2024. As previously mentioned, the US comfortably holds the position of the world's largest importer, accounting for 13.6% of the global share ($3.359 trillion). US imports increased by 6% in 2024 compared to 2023. Among the largest importing industries are pharmaceuticals and automotive. Together, Mexico and Canada supplied 28.1% of US imports, while the European Union and China followed, with 18.5% and 13.4%, respectively.

In second place in the top of the largest importers is China, with 2.585 trillion dollars, or 10.4% of the global total (+1% compared to 2023), and in third place - Germany, with 1.422 trillion dollars, or 5.7% (-3% annually). This is followed by the United Kingdom ($816 billion; share 3.3%; +3% compared to 2023), the Netherlands ($814 billion; share 3.3%; -3% annually), France ($750 billion; 3%; -5% annually), Japan ($743 billion; 3%; -5% annually). India ranked eighth in the top of importers, with 718 billion dollars (2.9% of the world total), the country's imports growing by 7% annually, supported by robust economic expansion. Overall, India's top three import partners were China, Russia and the United Arab Emirates - with imports from the UAE growing by 34% in 2024.

After India, we find Hong Kong ($704 billion; 2.8% share of total; +8% vs 2023) and Mexico ($644 billion; 2.6% share; +4% year-on-year).

At the same time, Vietnam recorded the fastest import growth in the ranking, up 17% from the previous year (to $381 billion). The United Arab Emirates followed closely, with a 16% increase to $544 billion, driven by strong demand for gold and automobiles, with foreign trade reaching record levels in 2024.