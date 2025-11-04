Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

US, China and Germany - the world's largest importers of goods

A.V.
English Section / 4 noiembrie

US, China and Germany - the world's largest importers of goods

Versiunea în limba română

WTO: The world's top 30 importers bought goods worth $20.4 trillion in 2024

More than 13% of the world's imported goods are purchased by America, which is equivalent to $3.4 trillion in 2024, according to visualcapitalist.com, which notes that America's appetite for imports has reflected strong domestic demand and solid trade activity, with goods purchased from abroad ranging from industrial items - such as copper and machinery - to consumer goods. At the same time, China imported goods worth $2.6 trillion, ranking second globally.

Based on data from the World Trade Organization (WTO), the cited source shows that the world's top 30 importers collectively purchased $20.4 trillion worth of goods in 2024. As previously mentioned, the US comfortably holds the position of the world's largest importer, accounting for 13.6% of the global share ($3.359 trillion). US imports increased by 6% in 2024 compared to 2023. Among the largest importing industries are pharmaceuticals and automotive. Together, Mexico and Canada supplied 28.1% of US imports, while the European Union and China followed, with 18.5% and 13.4%, respectively.

In second place in the top of the largest importers is China, with 2.585 trillion dollars, or 10.4% of the global total (+1% compared to 2023), and in third place - Germany, with 1.422 trillion dollars, or 5.7% (-3% annually). This is followed by the United Kingdom ($816 billion; share 3.3%; +3% compared to 2023), the Netherlands ($814 billion; share 3.3%; -3% annually), France ($750 billion; 3%; -5% annually), Japan ($743 billion; 3%; -5% annually). India ranked eighth in the top of importers, with 718 billion dollars (2.9% of the world total), the country's imports growing by 7% annually, supported by robust economic expansion. Overall, India's top three import partners were China, Russia and the United Arab Emirates - with imports from the UAE growing by 34% in 2024.

After India, we find Hong Kong ($704 billion; 2.8% share of total; +8% vs 2023) and Mexico ($644 billion; 2.6% share; +4% year-on-year).

At the same time, Vietnam recorded the fastest import growth in the ranking, up 17% from the previous year (to $381 billion). The United Arab Emirates followed closely, with a 16% increase to $544 billion, driven by strong demand for gold and automobiles, with foreign trade reaching record levels in 2024.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

04 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

04 noiembrie
Ediţia din 04.11.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

03 Noi. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0861
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.4167
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4698
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7988
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur567.6303

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
gustulitaliei.ro
sustenlandia.com
immromania.eu
world-nuclear-exhibition.com
targuldeturism.ro
thediplomat.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb