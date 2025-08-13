Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Via Transilvanica, closer to official certification

O.D.
English Section / 13 august

Source photo: facebook.com/ViaTransilvanica/

Source photo: facebook.com/ViaTransilvanica/

Versiunea în limba română

Deputy Prime Minister Tanczos Barna announced that the Via Transilvanica route, considered by many to be "the most beautiful project in the country”, is about to receive official certification as a pedestrian route of national interest. The initiative belongs to the Tăşuleasa Social Association, led by Alin Uşeriu, which laid the foundations for this spectacular road of over 1,400 kilometers.

The road that unites Romania

Via Transilvanica crosses the most beautiful areas of the country, from Putna to Drobeta-Turnu Severin, highlighting the natural landscapes, cultural heritage and the diversity of local communities. The route promotes sustainable tourism, already internationally recognized for its beauty and diversity.

Legal framework for protection and development

The Government recently finalized the legislative framework necessary for the certification, development and administration of hiking trails of national interest. This regulation paves the way for the Via Transilvanica to be officially protected and supported in the long term.

"I assured Alin Uşeriu that we will provide him with all the institutional support to protect and develop the road that connects communities and highlights the natural and cultural wealth of the country,” Tanczos Barna emphasized.

Extension of the trail - 20-year objective

The Tăşuleasa Social Association aims to extend the trail to all historical areas of Romania in the next two decades. Work has already begun, on April 1, with a new section - "Terra Borza Teutonica” - connecting 14 localities in Braşov County.

A global attraction

With official certification, Via Transilvanica could benefit from funding, modern infrastructure and better international promotion, attracting tourists from all over the world. The project is not only a tourist initiative, but also a cultural and economic one, with direct effects on the development of local communities.

Ziarul BURSA

13 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 august

