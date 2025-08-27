Which countries have the most wealth per capita

Versiunea în limba română

Global wealth per person grew by 4.6% in 2024, and Switzerland remains in first place in this regard, with an average amount per adult of $ 687,166, according to the UBS Global Wealth 2025 report, which presents a ranking based on average and median wealth per person, reports visualcapitalist.com.

According to the source, median wealth is calculated by dividing the total wealth of a country's households by the adult population. Although useful, this figure can, however, be distorted by large concentrations of wealth at the top of the hierarchy, such as the holdings of billionaires.

After Switzerland, the 14 countries with the highest average wealth per adult in 2025 are, according to UBS: United States ($620,654), Hong Kong ($601,195), Luxembourg ($566,735), Australia ($516,640), Denmark ($481,558), Singapore ($441,596), New Zealand ($393,773), Netherlands ($370,697), Norway ($368,410), Canada ($365,953), Belgium ($349,404), United Kingdom ($339,700), Sweden ($334,391), Taiwan ($312,075). As in previous years, many of the top countries are small but globally influential financial centers, such as Hong Kong and Luxembourg. One notable change from last year is that the US has moved up from fourth place in 2024, with an average wealth of $564,000 per adult, to second place in 2025, with nearly $621,000.

• Luxembourg leads in median wealth per person

Median wealth provides a more representative picture of the distribution of wealth in a country. It identifies the midpoint of the population, where half of the adult population has more and half has less. This measure makes wealth gaps more visible. In the United States, for example, the median wealth is five times lower than the average.

The ranking of countries with the highest median wealth per adult in 2025 is as follows: Luxembourg ($395,340), Australia ($268,424), Belgium ($253,539), Hong Kong ($222,015), Denmark ($216,098), New Zealand ($207,707), Switzerland ($182,248), United Kingdom ($176,370), Canada ($151,910), France ($146,017), Norway ($142,501), Netherlands ($131,896), Spain ($126,290), Italy ($124,473), USA ($124,041).

Thus, in terms of median wealth, the USA ranks 15th, a significant drop from the second position in terms of average wealth.