Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Which countries have the most wealth per capita

A.V.
English Section / 27 august

Which countries have the most wealth per capita

Versiunea în limba română

Global wealth per person grew by 4.6% in 2024, and Switzerland remains in first place in this regard, with an average amount per adult of $ 687,166, according to the UBS Global Wealth 2025 report, which presents a ranking based on average and median wealth per person, reports visualcapitalist.com.

According to the source, median wealth is calculated by dividing the total wealth of a country's households by the adult population. Although useful, this figure can, however, be distorted by large concentrations of wealth at the top of the hierarchy, such as the holdings of billionaires.

After Switzerland, the 14 countries with the highest average wealth per adult in 2025 are, according to UBS: United States ($620,654), Hong Kong ($601,195), Luxembourg ($566,735), Australia ($516,640), Denmark ($481,558), Singapore ($441,596), New Zealand ($393,773), Netherlands ($370,697), Norway ($368,410), Canada ($365,953), Belgium ($349,404), United Kingdom ($339,700), Sweden ($334,391), Taiwan ($312,075). As in previous years, many of the top countries are small but globally influential financial centers, such as Hong Kong and Luxembourg. One notable change from last year is that the US has moved up from fourth place in 2024, with an average wealth of $564,000 per adult, to second place in 2025, with nearly $621,000.

Luxembourg leads in median wealth per person

Median wealth provides a more representative picture of the distribution of wealth in a country. It identifies the midpoint of the population, where half of the adult population has more and half has less. This measure makes wealth gaps more visible. In the United States, for example, the median wealth is five times lower than the average.

The ranking of countries with the highest median wealth per adult in 2025 is as follows: Luxembourg ($395,340), Australia ($268,424), Belgium ($253,539), Hong Kong ($222,015), Denmark ($216,098), New Zealand ($207,707), Switzerland ($182,248), United Kingdom ($176,370), Canada ($151,910), France ($146,017), Norway ($142,501), Netherlands ($131,896), Spain ($126,290), Italy ($124,473), USA ($124,041).

Thus, in terms of median wealth, the USA ranks 15th, a significant drop from the second position in terms of average wealth.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

27 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 27 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

27 august
Ediţia din 27.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

26 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0552
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3437
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3905
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8533
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur470.7734

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
romexpo.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb