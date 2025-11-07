Versiunea în limba română

A new international study shows that women can prevent and treat coronary heart disease more effectively through exercise than men, even when the duration of the activity is significantly shorter. The research, recently published online in the prestigious scientific journal Nature Cardiovascular Research and reported by the Xinhua news agency, brings new insight into how gender influences the body's response to physical activity.

The study, led by Professor Wang Yan and Associate Researcher Chen Jiajin, from the Cardiovascular Hospital of Xiamen University and the Chest Hospital of Shanghai Jiao Tong University, analyzed data from more than 85,000 participants monitored by wearable devices.

The results were clear: Women need 250 minutes of exercise per week to reduce their risk of coronary heart disease by 30%; Men need to do about 530 minutes of exercise to achieve the same cardiovascular benefits. "Exercise is beneficial for everyone, but its effects appear to be significantly more pronounced in women in terms of heart protection,” the study authors note.

The analysis went even further, showing that women already diagnosed with coronary heart disease can achieve a significant reduction in the risk of death with minimal physical activity.

Thus: 51 minutes of exercise per week is enough for women to reduce their risk of death by 30%; Men, on the other hand, need at least 85 minutes for the same protective effect. This finding suggests that the female body responds more efficiently to physical activity, possibly due to hormonal, metabolic and body composition differences.

Coronary heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death globally, affecting millions of people annually. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), regular physical activity is one of the most effective methods of prevention. The WHO recommends that adults do at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous activity,

or an equivalent combination of the two. However, the new results suggest that the "universal” recommendations should be adapted according to gender, for greater effectiveness in preventing and treating cardiovascular diseases.

The researchers emphasize that these findings can contribute to the development of personalized exercise programs, taking into account the physiological differences between women and men. "Our results show that women not only benefit from cardiovascular protection at a higher level, but also that they can achieve these effects in a much shorter time,” the study concludes.

Therefore, regular exercise - be it brisk walking, swimming, cycling or dancing - should become an integral part of women's daily routine, not only to maintain their figure, but especially for heart health.