A new Code of Conduct for schools: firm measures against xenophobia and hatred

O.D.
English Section / 11 august

A new Code of Conduct for schools: firm measures against xenophobia and hatred

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education and Research has launched a public consultation on a draft order approving the Code of Conduct for the prevention and sanctioning of xenophobia, radicalization, hate speech and Holocaust denial in the pre-university environment. The document is expected to enter into force with the 2025-2026 school year and aims to create an educational climate based on respect, inclusion and tolerance.

Purpose and legal framework of the new code

The Code aims to eliminate prejudice, negative stereotypes, intolerance, anti-Semitism and any form of hate speech from schools. It is developed in accordance with the Student Statute, the Code of Ethics for Teaching Staff, as well as national and international legislation on human rights. The document applies not only to students and teachers, but also to auxiliary and administrative staff, parents, legal guardians and any person who interacts with educational institutions, including educational partners.

Obligations of students

According to the draft, students must show respect towards their peers, teachers and school staff, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, religion, gender, disability or social status. Among the obligations are: reporting any act of discrimination or hate speech; participating in educational activities to prevent xenophobia and antisemitism; adopting a behavior based on inclusion and respect; refraining from spreading, including online, discriminatory or extremist content.

Role of teachers

Teachers will have the responsibility to prevent and actively combat xenophobic and discriminatory manifestations in the classroom. They must: promote a culture of respect for fundamental rights; promptly intervene in cases of intolerant behavior; integrate elements of the National Strategy for Preventing and Combating Antisemitism and Xenophobia 2024-2027 into lessons; organize educational activities on human rights and the history of the Holocaust; participate in professional training in the field of combating discrimination.

Acts prohibited in schools

The new code prohibits, among others: incitement to hatred based on race, religion, ethnicity, sex, disability or social status; applying unequal treatment or exclusion on discriminatory grounds; promoting ideas or symbols of a fascist, extremist, racist or xenophobic nature, except for controlled academic study; producing and distributing materials with fascist or racist symbols; initiating or supporting extremist organizations; promoting the cult of persons guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity; denying or distorting the Holocaust and genocides recognized by law.

Step forward for safety in education

The Ministry claims that the adoption of this Code will contribute to the creation of a school environment in which diversity is valued and the rights of each member of the educational community are respected. The public consultation is open, and civil society, human rights organizations and the educational community are invited to submit proposals and observations.

