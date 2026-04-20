Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Avalyn Pharma seeks capital for studies of its inhaled drugs

A.V.
English Section / 20 aprilie

Avalyn Pharma seeks capital for studies of its inhaled drugs

Massachusetts-based biotech seeks funding to develop inhaled therapies for lung diseases

US biotech Avalyn Pharma is looking to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise the necessary funding to support its lead drug, AP01, for pivotal clinical trials, according to bioxconomy.com.

AP01 is an inhaled formulation of pirfenidone, a widely used oral drug for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The drug is currently in a Phase IIb trial for progressive pulmonary fibrosis. According to a filing by the company with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), AP01 is poised to enter Phase III studies once it receives anticipated proceeds from the IPO.

The biotech is also developing AP02, an inhaled version of nintedanib, another idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis drug marketed as Ofev and oral Vargatef. Avalyn is also developing AP03, a preclinical drug that combines pirfenidone and nintedanib in an inhaled formulation. Such a combination therapy aims to eliminate the additional side effects that have hindered the combination of these drugs in their oral forms.

Other fundraising efforts

Avalyn has also conducted fundraising efforts. According to the source cited, the company raised $100 million in a Series D round in July 2025. This followed a $175 million Series C round in September 2023 and a $35.5 million Series B round in April 2020. The SEC filing states that the company entered 2026 with $138 million and 51 employees.

Avalyn Pharma is led by CEO Lyn Baranowski, who previously worked at Pearl Therapeutics, where she helped develop treatments later acquired by AstraZeneca and marketed under the names Breztri and Bevespi.

Ben Folwell, senior analyst at Evaluate, said in January, quoted by BioXconomy: "If M&A and financing activities continue the momentum of the second half of 2025, we expect the long-stalled IPO market to revive soon. Being optimistic, we could see a return to pre-pandemic levels, with 40-60 companies listed on Western exchanges in 2026.”

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

20 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 20 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Teoria dobâzii

Ziarul BURSA

20 aprilie
Ediţia din 20.04.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
rominsolv.ro
danescu.ro
ziarlanegru.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

17 Apr. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0987
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3229
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.5267
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8502
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur666.0444

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
boromir.ro
rod-print.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
antreprenorinvremuritulburi.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb