BURSA Dossier | America Today: Isolation, Polarization, Global Reconfiguration (Episode III)

In the previous volumes, we analyzed both the internal tensions weakening American democracy and the international isolation reshaping the United States' position in the world. In this final episode, we delve into the most serious issues: the deep strategy of Trump 2.0, his potential ideological complicity with Russia, and the crisis of legitimacy facing America in the global order.

• Short-Term Outlook: Trump Will Not Be Completely Removed from Office

The dominant trend, both domestically and internationally, is one of opposition to the Trump 2.0 Administration. Although Republican support remains loyal and consistent, the negative impact of polarization, legal pressure, and international isolation is mounting.

• A. Forecast on the Resilience of the Trump 2.0 Administration:

The likelihood that Donald Trump will complete his term is moderately high (≈70%), but under the shadow of ongoing instability.

- Reasons for potential endurance:

- A solid and loyal Republican base

- Executive control and backing from the conservative elite

- Lack of a clear mechanism for removal within the current political balance in Congress

- Reasons for potential vulnerability:

- Escalating internal protests and legal disputes

- Possible criminal charges or federal investigations

- External crises worsening diplomatic isolation

- Institutional pressures and potential defections within the Republican Party, should approval ratings fall below 40%

The most cautious and likely scenario, at this point, is that of a full term, marked by protests and institutional crises, with a real potential for legislative gridlock or partial impeachment (official indictment of the president), but without complete removal from office-at least in the short term.

• B. Alleged Objectives of the Trump 2.0 Administration

Amid rising economic tensions and international isolation, some analysts suggest that the measures adopted by the Trump 2.0 Administration are not mere blunders or governance mistakes, but part of a deliberate strategy to radically reshape the role of the United States in the world. Donald Trump and his inner circle seem to promote an anti-globalist vision in which the partial collapse of the current international order is seen as a necessary step toward America's rebirth as a sovereign, isolationist, and authoritarian power.

In this context, the accelerationist faction within the administration-ideologically represented by groups like the Heritage Foundation or the Claremont Institute, and politically by figures such as JD Vance and Susie Wiles-argues that a controlled dismantling of federal institutions and global alliances would allow for the rebuilding of a "purified" America, free of liberal and internationalist influences. This direction explains why seemingly damaging measures-such as tariff miscalculations, withdrawal from international agreements, or trade shocks-are not corrected, but rather intensified. Within the logic of this ideological project, crisis is not a threat but a tool.

But how deep is the rupture caused by Trump 2.0 in the fundamental international systems? A full analysis can be found in the article: "The Global Implications of Washington's Policies: The Liberal Order, NATO, and Human Rights."

C. The Ideological Intersection of Trump's America and Putin's Russia

Alexander Dugin, also known as "Putin's ideologue," stated in a March 30, 2025, interview with CNN that "Putinism has triumphed in the U.S." with the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States, and that "Putin's Russia" is no longer perceived as an enemy in America, given the ideological proximity between Trump supporters and Putin sympathizers.

Although the Trump 2.0 Administration does not officially declare itself an ally of Russia, several elements suggest an indirect and dangerous ideological alignment that undermines the United States' global position:

- Common points between the "America First" ideology and "Russkiy Mir" ("Russian World"):

1. Radical Anti-globalism and Sovereigntism

Both Trump and Putin challenge international institutions (UN, WTO, NATO, EU) and the universalist values of liberal democracy.

2. Autarky and Economic Protectionism

Trump imposes tariffs and pulls the U.S. out of trade agreements; Russia, under sanctions, promotes a closed, nationalist economy.

3. Legitimist Authoritarianism

Both leaders believe the state should be governed by a "loyal" elite, and view opposition, a free press, or an independent judiciary as "obstacles."

• Culture War and Civilizational Rhetoric

Appeals to "traditional values," a besieged national identity, and the fight against progressivism are shared central themes.

Result: A Quiet Strategic Alignment

This ideological convergence is raising concern among America's Western allies, especially in Central and Eastern Europe, where Russia is seen as a direct threat. Trump's reluctance regarding NATO and his ambiguity on Ukraine fuel fears that he is weakening Western democratic cohesion from within, while adopting rhetoric compatible with authoritarian regimes.

A recent piece of evidence supporting this concern is the United States' decision to withdraw from the International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA)-a Eurojust-led structure dedicated to documenting Russian war crimes. The announcement, made by Eurojust President Michael Schmid in early April 2025, confirmed that the withdrawal was due to "a shift in priorities within the U.S. Department of Justice."

This decision has been widely perceived as a symbolic and political move distancing the U.S. from international efforts to hold the Kremlin regime accountable, further fueling suspicions that the Trump 2.0 administration favors an ambiguously neutral stance toward Russia's aggression in Ukraine-contradicting previous positions taken by Washington and its European partners.

Epilogue | America Between Power and Fragility: What Comes After Trump 2.0?

At the end of this dossier, a rushed conclusion would be counterproductive. Donald Trump is not merely a political figure, and his 2.0 Administration is not just a rerun of an electoral cycle. What we are witnessing is a profound mutation: of the American political system, of international relations, and-most of all-of our understanding of what power means in a decentralized world.

Trump governs not just through decisions, but through tensions. He pushes boundaries, provokes reactions, exposes fractures-in Congress, in NATO, in the global trade system, and in the moral fabric of the liberal West itself. His apparent strength conceals systemic fragility: a divided America, a world in transition, institutions still struggling to adapt to a reality they can no longer fully control.

Some will call it a regression. Others will argue it is the beginning of an ideological purification. But beyond sympathies or aversions, one difficult truth remains: Trump is not the cause of a crisis-he is its expression. He is the symptom of a century that has lost its certainties: about globalization, about democracy, about truth.

Thus, the real question is not whether Donald Trump will be removed or will triumph in his second term.

The real question is: Can America still reinvent itself after him?

Or will it become-for perhaps the first time in its history-a global power without a clear purpose, sinking into that multipolar world that is making space for Russia at the table of global players, just as Vladimir Putin envisions?

Depending on the answer, it's not only the fate of the United States that will be decided,

but the balance of the entire international order-

which still revolves, even in its absence, around Washington.

