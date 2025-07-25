Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Teachers announce national mobilization against the increase in teaching standards

O.D.
English Section / 25 iulie

Photo source: facebook/ FSLIRomania

Photo source: facebook/ FSLIRomania

Versiunea în limba română

The Federation of Free Trade Unions in Education (FSLI) has announced the resumption of protests starting next week, in the context of the implementation of the measure regarding the increase in teaching standards. According to union leader Simion Hăncescu, this measure, part of the 1st Reform Plan, has a devastating impact on human resources in education, but brings an insignificant budgetary saving of only 0.2% of GDP. "It is a disaster and I am not using big words. Teachers will be restricted in their activities because they cannot be provided with 20 hours in the school where they are teachers,” Hăncescu declared after a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Dragoş Anastasiu.

15,000 jobs at risk, including tenured ones

Trade unionists estimate that, as a result of this measure, approximately 15,000 teaching positions will be lost, of which at least 10,000 belong to tenured teachers. They risk either a reduction in salaries or forced relocation to other localities, which, in practice, would mean higher commuting costs than the additional income obtained for the two extra hours. "The Minister of Education recommended that teachers commute to where there are classes. It is absurd. The costs exceed the benefits, and the free hours are not where they are needed,” stressed the FSLI leader.

Protests across the country: "We start from the first day of school”

In the absence of a clear response from the Government, FSLI announced a calendar of protests. These include: Local protests starting next week; A national protest on September 8; A grand protest on the very first day of school, with the participation of over 30,000 people, according to union estimates.

"We will consult union members after September 1st and it is not excluded that the start of the school year will be blocked. The dissatisfaction is immense, and the system is boiling," said Hăncescu.

Union members demand a one-year postponement

FSLI demands a postponement of at least one year of the application of the new teaching norm, warning that the rush to implement it will generate chaos in schools, massive restructuring and a generalized demotivation of teachers. According to the union leader, the 30,000 hourly-paid positions invoked by the ministry do not correspond to the reality on the ground: "There are hours dispersed in other schools, in other localities. There are no real hours available for the affected holders."

In the context of budgetary reforms and adjustments promised to the European Commission, the education system finds itself, once again, in the middle of a personnel crisis. Trade unionists warn that the mechanical application of measures without a concrete analysis of the local impact will lead not only to job losses, but also to a blockage in the functioning of the school system.

"The culture of social dialogue was completely absent in this case. We are asking for a rational decision, not an accounting one. The school is not Excel, it is a community,” concluded Hăncescu.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

25 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 25 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

25 iulie
Ediţia din 25.07.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului

RETAIL

Suplimentul BURSA RETAIL
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

24 Iul. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0692
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3149
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4297
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8424
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur466.4699

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
industrylink.eu
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb