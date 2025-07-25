Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Heatwave in Southern Europe: Five Dead in Italy, Sweltering Temperatures in Greece and Turkey

O.D.
English Section / 25 iulie

Heatwave in Southern Europe: Five Dead in Italy, Sweltering Temperatures in Greece and Turkey

Versiunea în limba română

Southern Europe is currently experiencing a new episode of severe heatwave, generated by a high-pressure front from North Africa, dubbed Kamel by meteorologists. Record highs are expected in the coming days, with maximums of up to 45°C in southern Italy, especially in the Sicily region.

Italy: Five Deaths Due to Heatwave in Puglia

In Italy, authorities have announced at least five deaths in the Puglia region, believed to be caused by the excessive heat. A red alert, the highest level of weather warning, has been issued in Palermo, the capital of Sicily. More than 12 Italian cities are under heatwave warnings, as high temperatures are accompanied by high humidity and a lack of wind.

Greece: Acropolis closed, work suspended at lunchtime

In Greece, the mercury reached 38°C on the island of Lesbos and above 36°C in Athens and Thessaloniki, where authorities took drastic measures to protect the population and workers. The Acropolis and other important archaeological sites are closed during the lunch hour, when the risk of heatstroke is highest.

According to Greek law, outdoor work is temporarily prohibited when temperatures exceed 40°C. Thus, delivery workers, construction workers and those in agriculture have been advised to stop their work between 12:00 and 17:00.

Turkey: temperatures above 40°C in six provinces

Turkey is also experiencing a severe heat wave. On Tuesday, six of the country's 81 provinces recorded temperatures above 40°C, and forecasts predict a further increase in the coming days. Meteorologists warn of the associated risks: heat stress, dehydration and cardiovascular complications for vulnerable people.

Health risks and wildfires

The heat wave is accompanied by severe drought, which favors the outbreak and spread of forest fires. At this time, firefighters in the region are facing at least three major fire outbreaks. Doctors warn that the elderly, young children and chronically ill people are the most vulnerable. The population is advised to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, to hydrate properly and to avoid alcohol consumption.

Growing economic and social effects

In addition to the impact on public health, the heat wave is also affecting labor productivity, tourism and energy infrastructure. In Greece and Italy, thousands of workers have been forced to stop working, and visitors to tourist areas are being forced to change their schedules due to the closure of key attractions. Extreme temperatures in southern Europe confirm a worrying climate trend, in which severe weather phenomena are becoming increasingly frequent and more dangerous. Climate specialists warn that such episodes will continue to occur, and adapting infrastructure and public policies is crucial to protect the population and the environment.

