Salary, the main criterion for choosing a job in Romania

Versiunea în limba română

Romanians are increasingly concerned about the financial aspect when looking for a new job. According to a survey conducted by the recruitment platform eJobs, almost 70% of respondents say that they often or very often feel daily financial pressure, which makes salary the main criterion for selecting a job. This reality forces employers to be more transparent with their offers, especially in areas where the need for labor is urgent.

• Salary transparency is increasing, especially for blue-collar jobs

"Employers who need candidates immediately have started to increase the level of salary transparency, especially for blue-collar positions, i.e. skilled and unskilled workers, but also for candidates without higher education,” says Roxana Drăghici, Head of Sales at eJobs. On the fast-paced job platform, dedicated to the blue-collar segment, 65% of the ads display the salary, significantly above the general market average, which is only 40%.

• Over 11,000 jobs available for candidates without higher education

Since the beginning of the summer, over 11,000 positions have been listed on iajob.ro. Of these:

4,400 are for unskilled workers; 6,500 for high school graduates and only about 200 for candidates with higher education. In terms of experience level, almost half of the positions (47%) are for people without experience, 31% for entry-level (up to 3 years of experience), 21.4% for mid-level (3-5 years), and under 2% for seniors and managers.

• Salary disclosure attracts 40% more candidates

"Candidates in this category decide based on a single criterion - salary. Our data shows that jobs that mention salary receive 40% more applications than those without salary information,” says Drăghici. In addition, a growing number of applications are made through fast channels: 45% by phone, 25% by WhatsApp, 30% by email. These methods shorten the hiring process and facilitate direct contact with employers, without the need for a CV.

• Most active sectors: retail, construction, HoReCa and transport

The sectors with the highest demand for unskilled or medium-skilled labor are: Retail - with an average net salary of 3,800 lei/month, Food industry - 4,000 lei/month, Construction - 5,500 lei/month, Tourism and HoReCa - 4,000 lei/month, Transport and logistics - 4,800 lei/month. This reflects both an increased dynamics of the seasonal labor market and an acute shortage of personnel in these essential areas for the economy.

• Labor market in transition

Amid a cost of living crisis and lack of economic predictability, salary remains the main selection filter for Romanians, and job platforms are adapting rapidly. Increasing salary transparency and reducing recruitment bureaucracy are clear market directions, especially for the blue collar sector, where hiring decisions are made quickly, sometimes at the limit.