The Global Implications of Washington's Policies: The Liberal Order, NATO, and Human Rights

Versiunea în limba română

During his second presidential term, Donald Trump implemented policies that had significant effects on the liberal international order, NATO's functionality, and the global state of human rights. These measures included the imposition of substantial trade tariffs, withdrawal from international organizations, and a markedly different approach to the United States' traditional allies.

• Impact on the Liberal International Order

The Trump administration's policies were widely perceived as a departure from the United States' traditional commitments to multilateralism and international cooperation. The withdrawal from various treaties and international organizations-such as the UN Human Rights Council-signaled a shift toward unilateralism and nationalism. Analysts interpreted this direction as a weakening of the liberal international order, favoring a transition toward a more unstable and unpredictable multipolar system.

• NATO's Role and Transatlantic Relations

The Trump administration's stance toward NATO was marked by ambiguity and skepticism. Public criticism of European allies and questioning of the United States' commitments to collective defense raised serious concerns about the alliance's cohesion. This uncertainty led several member states to reassess their security strategies and explore alternative means of ensuring their own defense.

Human Rights and the Legitimization of Authoritarian Regimes

The Trump administration's decisions to withdraw from international bodies dedicated to human rights and to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court were widely perceived as a retreat from the U.S.'s traditional role in promoting democratic values. This stance was interpreted by several authoritarian regimes-such as those in Hungary and Turkey-as tacit permission to pursue repressive policies without fear of international repercussions.

• The Scenario of a Global Recession Triggered by Tariffs

The significant trade tariffs imposed by the Trump administration triggered fears of a global economic recession. Financial markets reacted negatively, with major stock indexes experiencing sharp declines and trillions of dollars in market capitalization being wiped out. For example, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by over 2,200 points in a single day, reflecting investor concerns about the economic outlook. (New York Post)

Leading financial institutions, including JPMorgan, estimated a 60% probability of a U.S. recession as a result of these tariff policies. Comparisons were drawn to the era of the Great Depression, suggesting that such measures had the potential to cause serious economic disruption on a global scale. (MarketWatch)

The policies adopted during Trump's second term have had profound implications for the international system. The weakening of the liberal order, the erosion of NATO cohesion, and the reduced commitment to human rights have contributed to a global climate marked by uncertainty and instability. In addition, protectionist economic measures have amplified the risk of a worldwide recession, highlighting the interconnectedness and fragility of the global economy in the face of such policies.

• Final Conclusion: A World After Washington?

This dossier was not written merely to chronicle facts, but to follow the deeper meaning of a history that is being reshaped before our eyes. The Trump 2.0 administration may appear, to some, as a democratic accident, and to others, as a historical correction. But regardless of interpretation, it forces us to confront a disturbing reality:

The liberal international order is trembling-and the very country that once founded and upheld it, the United States, now appears to be abandoning it. American democracy is operating under strain-not yet collapsed, but increasingly reliant on institutional resilience. The world is fragmenting into ideological, economic, and strategic spheres, and America, once a hegemon, risks becoming just another player among many.

This dossier does not offer a final verdict. Instead, it provides a framework for understanding meaning in an era defined by rupture.