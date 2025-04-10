Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The Global Implications of Washington's Policies: The Liberal Order, NATO, and Human Rights

by Florian Goldstein
English Section / 10 aprilie

The Global Implications of Washington's Policies: The Liberal Order, NATO, and Human Rights

Versiunea în limba română

During his second presidential term, Donald Trump implemented policies that had significant effects on the liberal international order, NATO's functionality, and the global state of human rights. These measures included the imposition of substantial trade tariffs, withdrawal from international organizations, and a markedly different approach to the United States' traditional allies.

Impact on the Liberal International Order

The Trump administration's policies were widely perceived as a departure from the United States' traditional commitments to multilateralism and international cooperation. The withdrawal from various treaties and international organizations-such as the UN Human Rights Council-signaled a shift toward unilateralism and nationalism. Analysts interpreted this direction as a weakening of the liberal international order, favoring a transition toward a more unstable and unpredictable multipolar system.

NATO's Role and Transatlantic Relations

The Trump administration's stance toward NATO was marked by ambiguity and skepticism. Public criticism of European allies and questioning of the United States' commitments to collective defense raised serious concerns about the alliance's cohesion. This uncertainty led several member states to reassess their security strategies and explore alternative means of ensuring their own defense.

Human Rights and the Legitimization of Authoritarian Regimes

The Trump administration's decisions to withdraw from international bodies dedicated to human rights and to impose sanctions on the International Criminal Court were widely perceived as a retreat from the U.S.'s traditional role in promoting democratic values. This stance was interpreted by several authoritarian regimes-such as those in Hungary and Turkey-as tacit permission to pursue repressive policies without fear of international repercussions.

The Scenario of a Global Recession Triggered by Tariffs

The significant trade tariffs imposed by the Trump administration triggered fears of a global economic recession. Financial markets reacted negatively, with major stock indexes experiencing sharp declines and trillions of dollars in market capitalization being wiped out. For example, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by over 2,200 points in a single day, reflecting investor concerns about the economic outlook. (New York Post)

Leading financial institutions, including JPMorgan, estimated a 60% probability of a U.S. recession as a result of these tariff policies. Comparisons were drawn to the era of the Great Depression, suggesting that such measures had the potential to cause serious economic disruption on a global scale. (MarketWatch)

The policies adopted during Trump's second term have had profound implications for the international system. The weakening of the liberal order, the erosion of NATO cohesion, and the reduced commitment to human rights have contributed to a global climate marked by uncertainty and instability. In addition, protectionist economic measures have amplified the risk of a worldwide recession, highlighting the interconnectedness and fragility of the global economy in the face of such policies.

Final Conclusion: A World After Washington?

This dossier was not written merely to chronicle facts, but to follow the deeper meaning of a history that is being reshaped before our eyes. The Trump 2.0 administration may appear, to some, as a democratic accident, and to others, as a historical correction. But regardless of interpretation, it forces us to confront a disturbing reality:

The liberal international order is trembling-and the very country that once founded and upheld it, the United States, now appears to be abandoning it. American democracy is operating under strain-not yet collapsed, but increasingly reliant on institutional resilience. The world is fragmenting into ideological, economic, and strategic spheres, and America, once a hegemon, risks becoming just another player among many.

This dossier does not offer a final verdict. Instead, it provides a framework for understanding meaning in an era defined by rupture.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

10 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

BURSA

Dosar BURSA - America azi: Izolare, Polarizare, Reconfigurare Globală

Această ediţie specială, publicată sub egida ziarului BURSA, reuneşte într-un volum coerent o analiză aprofundată şi stratificată a celei mai spectaculoase reveniri politice din istoria Statelor Unite ale Americii: al doilea mandat al lui Donald J. Trump

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

10 aprilie
Ediţia din 10.04.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

09 Apr. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9775
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5115
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3594
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7821
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur441.8413

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
energyexpo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb