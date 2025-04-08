BURSA File | America Today: Isolation, Polarization, Global Reconfiguration (First Episode)

Versiunea în limba română

Donald Trump's return to the White House is not just a resumption of a political mandate, but a systemic rupture, a moment of inflection that tests the institutional limits of American democracy and reopens the great geopolitical fissures of the contemporary world.

Six years after his first term, Trump reappears not as an outsider, but as the leader of a consolidated ideological movement, with a revisionist vision of America's role in the world: less global commitment, more internal sovereignty; fewer traditional alliances, more economic confrontation; less diplomacy, more rhetoric of force.

This file investigates, in detail, three crucial dimensions of the Trump 2.0 administration:

- Internally, where polarization becomes a structural state of the nation, and opposition takes on strategic and institutionalized forms.

- Externally, where the US is facing unprecedented isolation, in parallel with a tacit ideological alignment with authoritarian regimes.

- Systemically, through the profound effects it produces on the global order: trade, military alliances, fundamental rights.

Each article in this dossier analyzes a distinct angle:

- from the internal resistance mechanisms that can block or even sabotage the presidential agenda;

- to the consequences of geopolitical isolation and the reconfiguration of America's role in the international system;

- to the complexity of the social base that supports Trump, much more diverse than media stereotypes show.

At the center of these analyses is the question that animates the entire global political current affairs:

Is Donald Trump an accident of democracy, or its most coherent expression in a fragmented and restless world?

• Trump 2.0 under siege; internal polarization, external isolation

The stormy debut of Donald Trump's second term in the White House is causing anxiety and curiosity both in America and in the rest of the planet, giving him the satisfaction of finding himself daily at the center of the world's attention.

Will the Republican leader succeed in imposing his radical vision in a general atmosphere that seems increasingly retracted and skeptical of American unilateralism?

Or will he be blocked by the growing wave of domestic and international opposition?

This article investigates the deep dynamics that define the Trump Administration 2.0, from the political and social divisions in the US to the growing isolation of America on the global stage.

I will analyze:

- who supports and who challenges Trump,

- what the strategies and errors of this administration look like,

- what are the economic, ideological and geopolitical implications of the course chosen by Washington.

If you want to understand not only what Donald Trump is doing, but why he is doing it, and especially what the consequences for the international order might be, this article is essential.

And let's not forget, this is just the beginning.

• The domestic situation in the US

• A. Who supports the president in his second term.

In the context of President Donald Trump's second term, the American political scene is deeply polarized. However, the leader in the White House benefits from a solid core of supporters both among the Republican political class and from influential figures in the private sector.

• Political support: a solid Republican base

According to a survey conducted by the Pew Research Center in February 2025, 84% of registered Republicans or those who lean towards the Republican Party approve of President Trump's work (Pew Research, 2025). This is a high level of support, comparable to that of his first term.

On the other hand, support for Democrats remains extremely low: only 10% of them support the current direction of the Trump administration, reflecting a deep political and ideological divide.

• Supporter profile: male, white, conservative

Gallup poll data, published in March 2025, shows that the president enjoys high approval ratings among men (54%) and non-Hispanic white adults (51%) (Gallup, 2025). Young people and women tend to show lower support, confirming the continuation of demographic divisions observed since the 2020 election.

• Key figures around the president

The new mandate brought Elon Musk to the forefront, being called the "czar of government efficiency", a position created specifically to reduce bureaucracy and streamline the work of federal agencies (Axios, 2025; The Times UK, 2025).

The administration also includes notable figures such as:

- JD Vance, Vice President,

- Marco Rubio, Secretary of State,

- Susie Wiles, the first female Chief of Staff,

- Pam Bondi, Attorney General,

- Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary

(Business Insider, 2025).

• Corporate and Financial Support

Trump 2.0's campaign and inauguration attracted financial support from major energy companies, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Occidental Petroleum (Newsweek, 2025).

A notable example is the collaboration with the law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, which has reached an agreement to provide the administration with $100 million in pro bono legal services to support veterans and combat anti-Semitism (NY Post, 2025).

MAGA in 2025 is no longer just a slogan. It is a movement with complex ramifications, with influencers, digital networks, and overlapping agendas. An essential x-ray, here: "Who Are Trump's Real Supporters? An X-ray of the MAGA Movement in 2025"

• B. Who Opposes the President in the New Term

Donald Trump faces not only a series of administrative and external challenges, but also strong domestic resistance. Opposition to his second term comes from multiple directions: politics, demographics, courts, and civic groups.

• Democratic Party: Institutional Opposition

According to a February 2025 Pew Research Center poll, only 10% of Democrats and those leaning toward the party approve of President Trump's performance (Pew Research Center, 2025). This figure reflects the continuation of the strong opposition shown during his first term, now intensified by controversial measures such as the abolition of the Department of Education and the massive reorganization of the federal apparatus.

• Critical Demographics: Women, Youth, and Minorities

According to Gallup data published in March 2025, support for Trump remains low among women, young people under 35, and ethnic minorities (Gallup, 2025). These groups have consistently shown reluctance to the rhetoric and policies of the Trump administration, and the negative trend has been accentuated in the context of austerity measures and immigration regulations.

• Justice and local leaders: points of resistance

In addition to political opposition, the Trump administration is facing a barrage of judicial resistance, especially in democratic states. Federal judges and local prosecutors have blocked or challenged in court several executive orders, including those on the accelerated deportation of immigrants by invoking the Alien Enemies Act (npr.org).

• Civil society: civic and legal activism

The administration is targeted by criticism from non-governmental organizations that work in the fields of human rights, the environment and social justice. Groups such as the ACLU, Human Rights Watch and the Southern Poverty Law Center have publicly challenged the administration's decisions on reducing protections for immigrants and minorities, as well as US withdrawals from international agreements on climate and trade (nilc.org).

Although Donald Trump's supporters are vocal and strongly organized, the opposition to the second presidential term is, in turn, structured and active, acting through democratic, institutional and civic mechanisms. And this can be easily seen in recent days, when protests have multiplied across the US, and the number of American citizens taking to the streets to challenge President Trump's decisions is increasing. For example, on Sunday, April 6, according to CNN, over 1,400 protests were organized in the US against President Trump.

Not the press. The real threat to Trump 2.0 comes from within the system itself. Who could trigger the implosion - in the background analysis: " The Opposition Lurking from Within: How Donald Trump Could Be Destabilized in His Own Term"

• C. Comparative Table: Supporters vs. Opponents of the Trump Administration 2.0 (April 2025)

• Overall assessment: Which trend is dominant?

- Support for Trump 2.0 is consistent and strong among hard-core Republicans and certain demographics (male, conservative whites), with institutional support from large companies and influential figures like Elon Musk.

- Opposition, however, is more widespread and diverse, involving courts, civil society, minority groups, international organizations, and a relative majority of the American population in polls.

The current situation in April 2025 is one of opposition to the Trump Administration 2.0, at least in terms of general public perception and the institutional coalitions active against the presidential agenda.

At the end of this first volume, we outlined the internal portrait of a divided, tense, but also mobilized America - a nation in which support for Trump coexists with institutionalized resistance. In the second volume, we go beyond the borders of the United States to understand how Trump is perceived and contested around the world. You will discover the unexpected alliances, market reactions, diplomatic isolation, and geopolitical repositionings that herald a radical transformation of the global order.