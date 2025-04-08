Who are Trump's supporters really? An X-ray of the MAGA movement in 2025

Versiunea în limba română

Donald Trump's supporters form a diverse coalition, known as the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) movement, which includes multiple factions with varying ideologies and motivations. Although the typical profile is often described as "male, white, conservative," the complexity of this support base runs much deeper.

• Libertarians vs. Nationalists

- Libertarians place a strong emphasis on individual liberties, free markets, and limited government. Many were initially attracted to Trump's promises to reduce regulations and promote free-market economic policies. However, some of his actions, such as imposing trade tariffs and authoritarian tendencies, have created tension with this faction. For example, at the Libertarian National Convention in May 2024, Trump was greeted with boos, reflecting some libertarians' dissatisfaction with his policies.

- Nationalists advocate a vision focused on national sovereignty, strict immigration restrictions, and economic protectionism. They strongly resonate with Trump's "America First" rhetoric and his crackdown on illegal immigration. For this group, Trump represents a leader who defends national identity and American interests on the global stage.

• DeSantis supporters who support Trump for tactical reasons

After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ended his unsuccessful presidential campaign, some of his supporters chose to support Trump for strategic reasons. They believe that although Trump is not the ideal candidate, his support is essential to maintaining conservative influence and achieving shared policy goals. However, the relationship between Trump and DeSantis has been complex, with moments of collaboration and rivalry. For example, in March 2025, DeSantis had difficulty aligning his immigration policies with Trump's, highlighting tensions within the Republican Party. (Time)

• The role of social media and pro-Trump influencers

Social media has played a crucial role in mobilizing and maintaining support for Trump. Platforms such as Truth Social, created by Trump, have provided a space for his supporters to communicate and organize their activities. Although Truth Social has a relatively small user base, its influence is amplified by networks of influencers and right-wing media outlets that pick up and distribute Trump's messages to a wider audience. Wikipedia

Conservative influencers such as Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, and Candace Owens have contributed significantly to strengthening Trump's digital presence. They use platforms such as Instagram and TikTok to attract a younger audience and promote a conservative agenda. For example, Owens has been able to combine lifestyle content with political messages, thereby attracting segments of the population that would otherwise be less interested in politics.

In conclusion, Trump's support base is complex and diverse, with multiple factions and influencers contributing to the dynamics of his political support.