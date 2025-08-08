CJI Study: Romanian Students Spend an Average of 6 Hours a Day Online During Summer Vacation

Versiunea în limba română

Students in Romania spend considerably more time online during the summer, according to a recent analysis by the Center for Independent Journalism (CJI). According to data collected between February 22 and March 26, 2024 from a sample of 1,852 students, the average daily internet use reaches 6 hours for high school students, 4 hours for middle school students, and 2 hours for those in grades 3 and 4. This increase in digital consumption is mainly attributed to the more generous free time during the summer vacation and the absence of school activities, which allows children and adolescents to spend more time on social networks and other entertainment platforms.

• TikTok dominates: a third of high school students spend over 5 hours a day on the app

Social media platforms focused on quick entertainment and visual interaction, such as TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp and YouTube, are the most used by Romanian students. According to the analysis: 33.3% of high school students and almost 25% of middle school students say they spend over 5 hours/day on TikTok; Another 36.2% of high school students and 32.3% of middle school students spend between 2-3 hours/day on this platform; TikTok is followed by Instagram, where 22.8% of high school students and 17.8% of middle school students spend over 5 hours daily; However, most students use Instagram for under an hour a day (26.1% high school students, 34.6% middle school students) or between 2-3 hours (33.9% high school students, 31% middle school students).

• WhatsApp and YouTube - used more moderately

WhatsApp remains one of the frequently used platforms, but in a moderate regime: over 50% of high school and middle school students say they use it for an hour or less per day (53.9% in high school, 56.1% in middle school). Regarding YouTube: approximately 36% of high school students and 40% of middle school students say they use it for a maximum of one hour per day; at the same time, another third access it between 2-3 hours daily.

• Implications for cognitive development and school performance

According to international research consulted by the CJI, such as the study Students and Digital Screens: Media Consumption and Reading Habits Before and After the Summer Holidays conducted by Badji Mokhtar University Annaba (Tunisia), unstructured time during the holidays favors an increase in digital consumption, which can have important implications on children's cognitive development, but also on subsequent school performance. Students say they use the internet mainly for: communicating with friends and family, watching entertainment content, listening to music, participating in activities on social networks.