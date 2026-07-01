Dietician: Heatwaves Can't Be Combated with Water Only

Versiunea în limba română

The heatwave affecting Romania is putting the body to a much greater test than the simple discomfort caused by high temperatures. According to dietician Adina Rusu, president of the Iaşi Territorial College of Dieticians, hydration is essential, but water consumption alone is not always enough to prevent health problems. The specialist warns that extreme temperatures cause significant losses of water and electrolytes, which can affect the functioning of the heart, kidneys, nervous system and muscles. The most vulnerable categories are children, the elderly and people suffering from chronic diseases.

• Dehydration begins before the sensation of thirst appears

According to Adina Rusu, one of the greatest dangers during heatwaves is dehydration, which occurs when fluids lost through sweating are not properly replaced. "The feeling of thirst often occurs when the body is already slightly dehydrated. For this reason, water should be consumed constantly throughout the day, not just when thirst appears," the dietitian explained to Agerpres.

However, the need for fluids differs from one person to another and depends on temperature, weight, level of physical activity, age and possible medical conditions. In the case of people with heart failure, chronic kidney disease or liver cirrhosis, fluid consumption should be established exclusively on the recommendation of a doctor.

• Water is the best choice

The specialist emphasizes that water remains the most effective method of hydration. On the other hand, sweetened soft drinks, commercial juices and energy drinks are not effective solutions. "The sugar in these products increases caloric intake without effectively correcting the water deficit," warns Adina Rusu.

Also: alcohol promotes dehydration and can cause a drop in blood pressure; Coffee can only be consumed in moderation, especially by people with cardiovascular diseases or anxiety.

Through sweating, the body eliminates not only water, but also important electrolytes: sodium;

potassium; magnesium; calcium. Their imbalance can cause: muscle cramps; dizziness; extreme fatigue; heart rhythm disorders.

In most cases, these losses can be compensated for by a balanced diet, rich in: fruits; vegetables; dairy products; legumes; fish. Fruits are a very good choice due to their high water, potassium and vitamin C content, but they cannot replace a complete diet.

• Small meals, not rich dinners

The heat naturally reduces appetite. Many people choose to eat very little during the day and recover with a hearty dinner.

The dietician says that this habit is wrong. Very rich meals require digestion and increase internal heat production through metabolic processes. The recommendation is to eat small, regular meals that contain:

a source of protein (yogurt, kefir, fresh cheeses, eggs, fish, lean meat or legumes); vegetables; fruits; whole grains; healthy fats. Instead, it is advisable to limit: fried foods; fatty meats; cold cuts;

fast food; concentrated sweets.

• Heat can also affect muscle mass

Recent studies show that very high temperatures can also contribute to the loss of muscle mass, especially in vulnerable people. The phenomenon occurs because people move less and eat less during hot weather. In the case of obese people, the situation is even more complicated. Excess adipose tissue makes it difficult to eliminate heat, and the reduction in physical activity, associated with insufficient protein intake, promotes the loss of muscle mass.

• Diet must be adapted to extreme temperatures

The conclusion of the specialists is that protection against heat stroke does not only mean drinking more water. To reduce the risks, the following are important: constant hydration throughout the day; small and regular meals; sufficient protein intake; daily consumption of fruits and vegetables rich in water, vitamins and minerals;

avoiding alcohol and highly sweetened drinks. These measures contribute to maintaining the hydroelectrolyte balance and reduce the risk of complications caused by extreme temperatures, especially among children, the elderly and people with chronic diseases.