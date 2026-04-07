Elections for the leadership of the Romanian Academy - a philosopher and a chemist face off

Versiunea în limba română

The Romanian Academy is preparing to elect a new president, in a symbolic moment, marked by the 160th anniversary of its founding. The elections are scheduled for today, and two candidates have entered the race: Mircea Dumitru and Marius Andruh. The current president, Ioan-Aurel Pop, whose second term ended on April 5, confirmed that the election will be held in two stages: "After the Academy's celebration, presidential elections will take place, we have two candidates submitted." The second stage of the electoral process, scheduled for the end of April, aims to fill secondary leadership positions: four vice-president positions and the position of secretary general.

• Candidates' Profile: Academic Experience and Institutional Roles

The two candidates share solid academic backgrounds and close ties to the University of Bucharest, where they worked as professors. Mircea Dumitru, 66, is currently Vice President of the Romanian Academy (since 2022) and President of the Department of Philosophy, Theology, Psychology and Pedagogy. He was Rector of the University of Bucharest for two terms (2011-2019) and Minister of Education from July 2016 to January 2017. With a specialization in logic and philosophy of language, Dumitru has a consistent international academic career, being a visiting professor at prestigious universities in Europe, the United States and Asia. He has been a full member of the Romanian Academy since 2021.

Marius Andruh, 72, also holds the position of Vice President of the Romanian Academy and is Director of the Institute of Organic and Supramolecular Chemistry "C.D. Neniţescu". Professor emeritus of the University of Bucharest, Andruh is recognized for his contributions to chemistry and for his involvement in the training of young performers, being President of the Central Commission of the National Chemistry Olympiad and coordinator of the Olympic team. His career includes internships and international collaborations at universities in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada and South America, as well as a scholarship from the "Alexander von Humboldt" Foundation.

• Experience in academic ethics and university evaluation

An important common element in the careers of the two candidates is their involvement in key bodies for academic integrity. Both led CNATDCU and had roles in the Ethics Commission of the University of Bucharest. These institutions have played a central role in the analysis of high-profile plagiarism cases, including the case of former Prime Minister Victor Ponta. Today's elections come in a context of change at the top of the most important academic institution in Romania. Ioan-Aurel Pop's successor will have the mission of managing the strategic directions of the Academy in a period marked by challenges related to research, education and the credibility of the academic environment. The competition between the two academicians reflects, at the same time, two complementary profiles, one in the area of philosophy and educational policies, the other in the field of exact sciences and academic performance, offering the members of the Academy a choice between two distinct visions of the future of the institution.