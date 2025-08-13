Europe under siege by an "exceptional” heatwave

Versiunea în limba română

A heatwave of rare intensity is hitting much of Europe, bringing temperatures exceeding 42 degrees Celsius in France, Portugal, Spain and several Balkan states. The situation has prompted authorities to issue extreme fire risk alerts and impose special prevention measures.

• France: red alert in 12 departments

Southern and central France have been under red alert since Monday, according to Meteo France. Maximum temperatures have consistently exceeded 40°C, with local peaks of 42°C, and meteorologists are warning that new records could be set. The phenomenon, which began last Friday, has climbed from south to north, fueled by the persistent heatwave in Spain.

• Spain: Nine days of heatwave, peak on Monday

The Iberian Peninsula has been experiencing extreme temperatures since August 3, and the peak of the wave was reached on Monday, according to the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet). In the Basque Country and Navarra, thermometers will exceed 42°C, while the Balearic and Canary Islands will also experience sweltering temperatures.

• Portugal: 43°C and extended state of alert

Portugal is recording highs of up to 43°C, as authorities maintain the state of alert until at least Wednesday, due to the high risk of fires. In recent days, the country has faced multiple outbreaks of vegetation, fueled by strong winds and dry air.

• UK and Switzerland: unusually high temperatures

The UK is entering its fourth heatwave of the summer, with temperatures exceeding 33°C in England and Wales, and the MET is warning of isolated thunderstorms. Switzerland is bracing for highs of 37°C in Geneva and above 30°C in most of the plains.

• Italy: the strongest heatwave of the summer

Italy is in the midst of its most intense heatwave of the year, driven by a North African anticyclone. Temperatures are frequently exceeding 35°C, with peaks of 40°C in the south and centre, and forecasters predict the heatwave will persist until the end of the week.

• Balkans and Romania: Thermometers above 40°C

In the Western Balkans, the weather is generally clear but hot: 41°C in North Macedonia, 40°C in Serbia and 39°C in Croatia. Romania issued a warning on Monday for highs of 41°C and a high risk of fires. Albania, also hit by extreme temperatures and fires, has received international aid to extinguish the outbreaks.