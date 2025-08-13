Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Europe under siege by an "exceptional” heatwave

O.D.
English Section / 13 august

Europe under siege by an "exceptional” heatwave

Versiunea în limba română

A heatwave of rare intensity is hitting much of Europe, bringing temperatures exceeding 42 degrees Celsius in France, Portugal, Spain and several Balkan states. The situation has prompted authorities to issue extreme fire risk alerts and impose special prevention measures.

France: red alert in 12 departments

Southern and central France have been under red alert since Monday, according to Meteo France. Maximum temperatures have consistently exceeded 40°C, with local peaks of 42°C, and meteorologists are warning that new records could be set. The phenomenon, which began last Friday, has climbed from south to north, fueled by the persistent heatwave in Spain.

Spain: Nine days of heatwave, peak on Monday

The Iberian Peninsula has been experiencing extreme temperatures since August 3, and the peak of the wave was reached on Monday, according to the Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet). In the Basque Country and Navarra, thermometers will exceed 42°C, while the Balearic and Canary Islands will also experience sweltering temperatures.

Portugal: 43°C and extended state of alert

Portugal is recording highs of up to 43°C, as authorities maintain the state of alert until at least Wednesday, due to the high risk of fires. In recent days, the country has faced multiple outbreaks of vegetation, fueled by strong winds and dry air.

UK and Switzerland: unusually high temperatures

The UK is entering its fourth heatwave of the summer, with temperatures exceeding 33°C in England and Wales, and the MET is warning of isolated thunderstorms. Switzerland is bracing for highs of 37°C in Geneva and above 30°C in most of the plains.

Italy: the strongest heatwave of the summer

Italy is in the midst of its most intense heatwave of the year, driven by a North African anticyclone. Temperatures are frequently exceeding 35°C, with peaks of 40°C in the south and centre, and forecasters predict the heatwave will persist until the end of the week.

Balkans and Romania: Thermometers above 40°C

In the Western Balkans, the weather is generally clear but hot: 41°C in North Macedonia, 40°C in Serbia and 39°C in Croatia. Romania issued a warning on Monday for highs of 41°C and a high risk of fires. Albania, also hit by extreme temperatures and fires, has received international aid to extinguish the outbreaks.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

13 august
Ediţia din 13.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

12 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0683
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3688
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3875
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8777
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur470.0966

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb