European car industry calls for change in CO2 emissions targets

The European Union's targets for reducing vehicle CO2 emissions, including a 100% reduction for passenger cars by 2035, are no longer feasible, the presidents of the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association and the European Auto Parts Suppliers' Association said yesterday, Reuters reported, according to Agerpres.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is due to meet with automotive company executives on September 12 to discuss the future of the sector, which faces the twin threats of Chinese competition in electric vehicles and US tariffs.

In a letter to Ursula von der Leyen, the presidents of the two representative associations, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius and Matthias Zink, head of powertrains and chassis at Schaeffler AG, say they are committed to achieving the EU's zero-emissions target by 2050. However, they say EU manufacturers currently face an almost complete dependence on Asia for batteries, as well as uneven charging infrastructure, high production costs and US tariffs.

The two presidents say the bloc must go beyond targets for new vehicles, such as a 55% reduction in CO2 emissions from 2021 for cars and 50% for vans by 2030 and 100% for both by 2035.

Electric cars account for almost 15% of new cars in the EU, while vans account for 9%.

"Meeting rigid CO2 emissions targets for cars and vans for 2030 and 2035 is simply no longer feasible in today's world,” the letter's signatories say, adding that legal obligations and penalties will not drive the transition.

"Electric cars will be the spearhead, but there must also be room for plug-in hybrids, high-efficiency combustion engine vehicles, hydrogen vehicles and decarbonised fuels,” the letter states.

Regulations on CO2 emissions from heavy goods vehicles and buses also need to be reviewed, the presidents of the two associations argue.

In March, the European Commission gave carmakers extra time to meet CO2 reduction targets, initially set for 2025. Members of the European People's Party (EPP), the largest group in the European Parliament, also called on the EU to reconsider its plan to ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035.