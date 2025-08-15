Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Free public transport in Geneva due to pollution concerns

O.D.
English Section / 15 august

Free public transport in Geneva due to pollution concerns

Versiunea în limba română

Geneva's public transport has become temporarily free starting this week as part of an emergency protocol aimed at combating the alarming increase in ozone pollution. It is the first time a Swiss canton has taken such a decision, which affects both residents and tourists.

Ozone - an invisible health hazard

According to the canton's Environment Office, ozone concentrations have exceeded the safety threshold of 180 micrograms per cubic meter over 24 hours, a level considered dangerous by the World Health Organization. This toxic gas can cause breathing difficulties, headaches and asthma attacks, affecting particularly vulnerable people.

Heatwave worsens the phenomenon

This week, temperatures in Geneva reached 37 degrees Celsius, in the context of a heatwave affecting western and southern Switzerland. According to the authorities, high temperatures combined with low cloud cover prevent ozone from dispersing, which favors its accumulation in the atmosphere.

Restrictions on polluting cars

To reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, the authorities have also imposed traffic restrictions. Between 6:00 and 22:00, only low-emission vehicles can enter the city center. In parallel, public transport ticket checks have been suspended, and travel is free until air quality improves.

A clear message for citizens

"The measures adopted are aimed at reducing emissions and protecting public health, in particular by promoting public transport and limiting the circulation of polluting vehicles," the authorities said in an official statement.

Although temporary, this decision could pave the way for similar measures in other regions of Switzerland or in European countries facing severe pollution episodes. In the context of climate change and the intensification of heat waves, solutions of this type could become more common in the coming years.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

15 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 15 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

15 august
Ediţia din 15.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0628
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3331
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3754
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8856
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur467.5323

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb