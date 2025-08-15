Free public transport in Geneva due to pollution concerns

Versiunea în limba română

Geneva's public transport has become temporarily free starting this week as part of an emergency protocol aimed at combating the alarming increase in ozone pollution. It is the first time a Swiss canton has taken such a decision, which affects both residents and tourists.

• Ozone - an invisible health hazard

According to the canton's Environment Office, ozone concentrations have exceeded the safety threshold of 180 micrograms per cubic meter over 24 hours, a level considered dangerous by the World Health Organization. This toxic gas can cause breathing difficulties, headaches and asthma attacks, affecting particularly vulnerable people.

• Heatwave worsens the phenomenon

This week, temperatures in Geneva reached 37 degrees Celsius, in the context of a heatwave affecting western and southern Switzerland. According to the authorities, high temperatures combined with low cloud cover prevent ozone from dispersing, which favors its accumulation in the atmosphere.

• Restrictions on polluting cars

To reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, the authorities have also imposed traffic restrictions. Between 6:00 and 22:00, only low-emission vehicles can enter the city center. In parallel, public transport ticket checks have been suspended, and travel is free until air quality improves.

• A clear message for citizens

"The measures adopted are aimed at reducing emissions and protecting public health, in particular by promoting public transport and limiting the circulation of polluting vehicles," the authorities said in an official statement.

Although temporary, this decision could pave the way for similar measures in other regions of Switzerland or in European countries facing severe pollution episodes. In the context of climate change and the intensification of heat waves, solutions of this type could become more common in the coming years.