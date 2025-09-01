Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Government invests in cultural diplomacy and national heritage infrastructure

O.D.
English Section / 1 septembrie

Government invests in cultural diplomacy and national heritage infrastructure

The executive has adopted two measures with a direct impact on Romanian culture: the extension and restructuring of a loan for the modernization of cultural infrastructure and the allocation of funds for Romanian-Moldovan cultural diplomacy. The government approved the amendments agreed with the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEDB) regarding the Framework Loan Agreement for financing the project to complete the construction, renovation and rehabilitation of cultural buildings of public interest in Romania. The amendments aim to extend the completion deadline by two years, from June 30, 2025 to June 30, 2027, to allow for the finalization of the documentation related to the National Museum of the Anti-Communist Revolution in Timisoara. Since the signing of the agreement, the CEDB loan has proven to be one of the most important financial instruments for the post-1989 cultural infrastructure, contributing to the modernization of prestigious institutions. Following the restructuring and cost review, the national contribution decreases by 15.5 million euros, and the remaining available amount will be redirected to other cultural investments carried out in partnership with CEDB. Four major investment objectives remain ongoing, which will be detailed in future releases.

1.09 million lei for cultural diplomacy in Chisinau

The government also approved the allocation of 1.09 million lei from the Budgetary Reserve Fund to supplement the budget of the Ministry of Culture, funds necessary for the participation of Romanian theaters in the 10th edition of the "Reunion of Romanian National Theaters” in Chisinau. The event has a special symbolic value for the consolidation of cultural relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, being considered a pillar of Romanian cultural diplomacy.

Government support allows the participation of several prestigious institutions: the "I.L. Caragiale" National Theatre in Bucharest; the "Vasile Alecsandri" National Theatre in Iaşi;

the Hungarian State Theatre in Cluj; the "Marin Sorescu" National Theatre in Craiova;

the "Radu Stanca" National Theatre in Sibiu; the Constanţa State Theatre; Culture, solidarity and common identity. The executive emphasizes that these measures reflect the commitment to strengthen bilateral cultural relations and to support the connection between the communities on both banks of the Prut.

