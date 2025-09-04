Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Growing business for Agroland Agribusiness

English Section / 4 septembrie

Photo source: facebook.com/Agroland1Romania

Photo source: facebook.com/Agroland1Romania

Versiunea în limba română

Agroland Agribusiness, a company in the Agroland group that sells inputs for conventional and organic agriculture, reported a turnover of 34.2 million lei in the first six months of the year, 12% more than in the first half of last year, while the net result amounted to about 1.5 million lei, up 2%, according to the issuer's report published yesterday on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

Florin Radu, CEO of Agroland Agribusiness, said: "The agricultural context in the first six months of the year was difficult. The prolonged drought in some regions and excessive rainfall in others created unfavorable conditions for spring crops, especially for corn and sunflower, causing many farmers to adapt their crop strategy. At the same time, high temperatures and the lack of legislative predictability have increased the pressure on farmers."

According to the director of Agroland Agribusiness, the financial difficulties of farmers were visible in the evolution of Agroland Agribusiness's input sales, which decreased by 7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues from the sale of goods amounted to 38.1 million lei, 8% more than in the first six months of last year, while trade discounts granted decreased by 15%, to four million lei.

On the other hand, operating expenses were 31.8 million lei, 12% more than in the first six months of last year. Expenses related to goods amounted to 30 million lei, up 10% compared to the first six months of last year, while personnel expenses were 1.5 million lei, 20% higher than those in the January-June 2024 period.

In this context, Agroland Agribusiness reported an operating profit of almost 2.5 million lei for the first half of the year, 16% higher than that of the first six months of last year, a result that was eroded by a loss from financial activities of 0.7 million lei, 52% higher than that of the first half of last year.

At the end of the year, the company had total assets of 52.7 million lei, 27% higher than those at the beginning of 2025, while total liabilities amounted to 37.5 million lei, up 35%, amid an 82% increase in short-term liabilities. Agroland Agribusiness also has a bond issue listed on the BVB Multilateral Trading System, totaling ten million lei, with a 9% interest rate.

Agroland Business System owns 55.8% of the company that sells inputs for conventional and organic agriculture, whose stock market valuation is 23 million lei.

