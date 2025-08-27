Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
"Mica Buclă" becomes a cycling festival for all

English Section / 27 august

"Mica Buclă" becomes a cycling festival for all

The 2025 Cycling Tour of Romania brings a major premiere: in addition to the elite competition, the public will have the opportunity to participate in seven mass races, dedicated to both children and adults. In this way, the event goes beyond the exclusive framework of professional sport and becomes a true national cycling festival, which promotes movement, community and the beauty of local landscapes.

Race dedicated to amateurs - three challenges for enthusiasts

For the first time, cyclists over 16 years old can enter the competitive atmosphere through three spectacular races: King of the Mountain - September 11, Pasul Dichiu: 12.5 km of climb to the Bucegi Plateau, with an altitude difference of 853 m; King of the City - September 13, Slobozia: a 5.6 km urban circuit, with start and finish in Piaţa Revoluţiei;

King of the Capital - September 14, Bucharest: 6.8 km in the center of the Capital, just before the grand finale of the Tour.

Children's Race - future champions on two wheels

Young cycling enthusiasts (2-14 years old) are invited to special races in the cities of Râmnicu Vâlcea (September 10), Buzău (September 12), Slobozia (September 13) and Bucharest (September 14). The excitement of the competition, the safety of the routes and the applause of the public offer the little ones an authentic experience of professional athletes. Participation is free, and registrations are made online. All participants receive final medals, and the experience is completed by the festival atmosphere in each city.

Elite competition program

The Tour of Romania remains a reference race on the European cycling map in 2025. The stages are: September 9 - Team presentation, Craiova; September 10 - Stage 1: Craiova - Târgu Cărbuneşti - Horezu - Râmnicu Vâlcea (175 km); September 11 - Stage 2: Piteşti - Topoloveni - Pucioasa - Pasul Dichiu (172 km); September 12 - Stage 3: Braşov - Întorsura Buzăului - Sărata Monteoru - Buzău (180 km); September 13 - Stage 4: Buzău - Brăila - Însurăţei - Slobozia (212 km); September 14 - Stage 5: circuit in Bucharest (95 km).

The Tour of Romania, nicknamed the "Little Loop”, has a history that begins in 1910 and continues today as one of the most important sports competitions in the country.

