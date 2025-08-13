Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Ministry of Education launches funding for scientific conferences and events

O.D.
English Section / 13 august

Ministry of Education launches funding for scientific conferences and events

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education and Research, through the National Research Authority (ANC), has opened the national competition for funding scientific events and associated events, a program aimed at stimulating collaboration between Romanian and foreign researchers. "We support the scientific community in Romania to organize conferences, exhibitions, innovation panels, summer schools, hackathons and other events that bring together researchers from the country and abroad," reads the message published by the ministry on its official Facebook page.

What types of events are eligible

The program provides for funding for the following types of events: International scientific events organized in Romania, with a minimum of 30% of participants from abroad; National events with international participation, which must include at least 10% of participants from two different countries, respectively a minimum of three people from outside the country; National events organized directly by the National Research Authority.

Conditions and deadline

Organizers applying for funding must ensure co-financing of the event in a proportion of at least 30% of the total eligible value of the project. Applications can be submitted until October 1, 2025, 4:00 PM, and the funded events must take place no later than November 20, 2025. All information required by applicants - including the Applicant Guide, template forms and annexes - are available on the official website of the National Research Authority.

Support for the visibility of Romanian science

Through this program, the authorities aim to increase the visibility of Romanian research internationally and facilitate the exchange of ideas between specialists from various fields. In recent years, the participation of foreign researchers in events organized in Romania has been increasing, but organizers have often faced a lack of funds necessary for logistics, promotion and infrastructure.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

13 august
Ediţia din 13.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

12 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0683
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3688
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3875
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8777
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur470.0966

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb