Ministry of Education launches funding for scientific conferences and events

The Ministry of Education and Research, through the National Research Authority (ANC), has opened the national competition for funding scientific events and associated events, a program aimed at stimulating collaboration between Romanian and foreign researchers. "We support the scientific community in Romania to organize conferences, exhibitions, innovation panels, summer schools, hackathons and other events that bring together researchers from the country and abroad," reads the message published by the ministry on its official Facebook page.

• What types of events are eligible

The program provides for funding for the following types of events: International scientific events organized in Romania, with a minimum of 30% of participants from abroad; National events with international participation, which must include at least 10% of participants from two different countries, respectively a minimum of three people from outside the country; National events organized directly by the National Research Authority.

• Conditions and deadline

Organizers applying for funding must ensure co-financing of the event in a proportion of at least 30% of the total eligible value of the project. Applications can be submitted until October 1, 2025, 4:00 PM, and the funded events must take place no later than November 20, 2025. All information required by applicants - including the Applicant Guide, template forms and annexes - are available on the official website of the National Research Authority.

• Support for the visibility of Romanian science

Through this program, the authorities aim to increase the visibility of Romanian research internationally and facilitate the exchange of ideas between specialists from various fields. In recent years, the participation of foreign researchers in events organized in Romania has been increasing, but organizers have often faced a lack of funds necessary for logistics, promotion and infrastructure.