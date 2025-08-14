Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Ministry of Education launches public consultation on the 2026 national exam calendars

O.D.
English Section / 14 august

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education and Research (MEC) has published for consultation three draft regulations that establish the organization and conduct of the National Assessment, the Baccalaureate exam and admission to high school education for the 2025-2026 school year. The drafts also include proposed calendars for both the actual exams and their simulations.

National Assessment 2026: exams after the end of the courses

According to the proposals, the written tests of the National Assessment for eighth-grade graduates will take place after the end of the courses, as follows: Romanian Language and Literature - June 22, Mathematics - June 24, Mother Tongue and Literature - June 26. The initial results will be posted on July 2, followed by the appeals submission period between 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM, on the same day. The stages of viewing the papers and submitting the appeals will continue on July 3-4, and the final results will be posted on July 9. The National Assessment Simulation is scheduled for March 16-18, 2026, with the results posted on March 30.

Bacalaureate 2026: proficiency tests in June, written at the end of the month

For 12th grade students, the proficiency tests will take place immediately after the end of the school year: Linguistic competences in Romanian - June 8-10, Linguistic competences in the mother tongue - June 10-11, Linguistic competences in a foreign language - June 11-12, Digital competences - June 15-17. The written tests will be held according to the following calendar: Romanian language and literature - June 29, Compulsory test of the profile - June 30, Optional test of the profile and specialization - July 2, Mother tongue and literature - July 3, Initial results will be displayed on July 7, followed by the stages of appeals and visualization of the works, scheduled between July 8 and 13.

The Baccalaureate simulation will take place between March 23 and 26, 2026, and the results will be communicated on April 16.

Visualization of works before appeals, maintained in 2026

The Ministry of Education maintains the provision according to which students can visualize their works after the display of the initial results and before submitting appeals, both for the National Assessment and for the Baccalaureate. The final form will be established after analyzing the observations received and discussions within the Social Dialogue Commission.

