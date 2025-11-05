NATO chief discusses regional security with Nicuşor Dan

Versiunea în limba română

The escalation of threats on the European Eastern Flank, with an emphasis on strengthening the security of our country and the collective defense capacity of the alliance, are some of the topics on the agenda of the meeting scheduled today, at 1:00 PM, at Cotroceni Palace, between President Nicuşor Dan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The visit comes at a symbolic moment: in Bucharest, on November 5 and 6, 2025, this year's edition of the NATO-Industry Forum will take place, an event designed to connect the Alliance's political decision-makers with the leaders of the defense industry and to respond to the needs for accelerated investment, innovation and industrial mobilization in the face of current security challenges.

On this occasion, Mark Rutte will also meet with Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, as well as with the heads of the two Chambers of Parliament, as well as with representatives of the academic environment.

For our country, this moment represents an opportunity to reaffirm its role in the European security architecture, to attract investments in defense capabilities, to make it more efficient. Especially in the context in which the Trump Administration announced the withdrawal of 1,000 American soldiers from our country, a withdrawal that must be counterbalanced by a more consistent presence of our allies in Europe.

Regarding strengthening defense capacity, we recall that, before the NATO Defense Industry Forum, the authorities in Bucharest agreed on Monday with the German concern Rheinmetall AG to build a powder factory for ammunition in the city of Victoria, Brasov, an investment of over 500 million euros that positions Romania as an active player in the European defense industry.