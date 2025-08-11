Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

OpenAI Launches "Smartest' Model in Company's History

O.D.
English Section / 11 august

OpenAI Launches "Smartest' Model in Company's History

Versiunea în limba română

OpenAI, a pioneer and leader in generative artificial intelligence since the launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, last week unveiled GPT-5, described as its "smartest,” "fastest,” and "most useful” model. The launch came amid fierce competition among tech giants to develop general artificial intelligence with cognitive abilities superior to those of humans.

From "high school student” to "doctoral expert”

"GPT-5 is like talking to a doctoral-level expert on any subject,” said Sam Altman, CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, during a press conference.

Altman made an evolutionary comparison: GPT-3, used in the first version of ChatGPT, resembled "a high school student who sometimes gives the right answer, and sometimes says anything,” while GPT-4 was comparable to "a college student.” The new model, he says, makes a significant qualitative leap in terms of reasoning and autonomy in completing tasks.

The Global Race for Generative AI

Big companies-Google (Gemini), Meta (Meta AI), Anthropic (Claude), and others-are constantly releasing more and more advanced models. Their goal is clear: to transform virtual assistants into indispensable tools for users' daily lives and for developers. Currently, ChatGPT remains the most well-known name in the field, with nearly 700 million weekly active users. OpenAI aims to maintain its supremacy through continuous innovation.

New features and increased customization

GPT-5 comes with a number of user-oriented features. The assistant can be customized to adopt a concise, friendly or even sarcastic tone and will be able to connect directly to services such as Gmail. "GPT-5 can instantly create software on demand (...) it is an incredible superpower,” said Altman. An example presented at the conference: engineer Yann Dubois asked the model, in natural language, to develop an online application for learning French through games. In a few minutes, GPT-5 generated hundreds of lines of code and a functional, albeit simple, website.

According to OpenAI, GPT-5 "hallucinates” - that is, gives false answers that appear to be true - much less often than previous versions and can recognize when it does not know an answer. "We trained it to be honest (...) so that users do not lie,” stressed Alex Beutel, responsible for the company's product safety.

In terms of security, the approach has become more nuanced: if there are suspicions of criminal use, the model only provides general information, which cannot be used to cause harm.

Still a long way from general artificial intelligence

While GPT-5's performance is impressive, Altman said the model has not yet reached the status of general artificial intelligence. "It's not a model that continuously learns from what it discovers,” he explained.

OpenAI, founded in 2015 as a non-profit organization, has been committed to developing general AI for the benefit of all humanity since its inception. The launch of GPT-5 is a major, but not final, step in that direction.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

11 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 11 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

11 august
Ediţia din 11.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

08 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0711
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3561
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3913
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8585
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur476.2885

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
industrylink.eu

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
industrylink.eu
connecting.careers
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb