Philippine Embassy relocates headquarters to SkyTower Bucharest

A.B.
English Section / 2 septembrie, 14:06

Philippine Embassy relocates headquarters to SkyTower Bucharest

Versiunea în limba română

The Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in Romania has relocated its headquarters to the 24th floor of SkyTower, the tallest building in Romania, under a five-year lease for a 580-square-meter office space, according to a press release sent to the newsroom.

"The Philippine Embassy reopened after 12 years of absence in Romania. We needed a chancery that could best represent the Philippines and communicate that the Embassy is back to foster bilateral relations. SkyTower's modern facilities meet our day-to-day needs to conduct effective diplomacy, provide accessible consular services, and safeguard the interests of Filipino citizens,” said H.E. Noel Servigon, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Romania.

The Embassy of the Philippines becomes the second diplomatic mission to operate from SkyTower, following the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, which has been located on the 33rd floor for nine years. "We are honored by the choice of the Embassy of the Philippines and pleased to provide a modern, efficient, and safe space according to international standards,” added Leo Forstner, Managing Director of RPHI Romania, owner of SkyTower.

