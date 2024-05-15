Polytechnic of Timişoara, first place in the country in the field of "Engineering and Computer Science"

Versiunea în limba română

University competition is maintained at very high levels in several fields of activity. The Politehnica University of Timisoara (UPT) ranked first in the country in the field of "Engineering and Computer Science", in the international ScholarGPS ranking, which evaluates academic activity worldwide. ScholarGPS, based in California, owned and operated by Meta Analytics LL, places UPT in outstanding positions, both in the ranking of institutions and in that of scientists, informs the educational institution. Over 55,000 institutions are evaluated, of which 15,000 are academic. If the institutions' impact on all fields is considered, the university is ranked on position VII, after the evaluation of the last five years of academic activity. The same positions are maintained for the academic or non-academic evaluation of the activity.

ScholarGPS provides the evaluation and ranking of institutions, fields and disciplines, areas of expertise and researchers at the global, national and institutional level, achieves rankings by evaluating the researcher profile, institutional profile, most cited researchers, ranking of institutions, most cited publications and others . Academics Ion Boldea and Radu-Emil Precup stand out for the "Highly Ranked Scholar - Lifetime" category, for their academic performance in the "Electrical and Computer Engineering" field of expertise. Academician Ion Boldea occupies position III as a Romanian researcher. Among the most cited articles is "Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Composites: Manufacturing, Properties, and Applications", with Prof. Dr. Eng. Linul Emanoil among the co-authors, as well as "Automotive Electric Propulsion Systems With Reduced or No Permanent Magnets: An Overview", co-authored by Acad. Ion Boldea, also mentions the quoted source. The above is a good business card for the institution.