Psychological approval becomes mandatory for coaches and physical trainers in Romania

O.D.
English Section / 28 august

Psychological approval becomes mandatory for coaches and physical trainers in Romania

The National Agency for Sports (ANS) announced that it has finalized the procedure and control measures according to the amendment to Law 69/2000 - Law on Physical Education and Sports. According to the new provisions, coaches, sports instructors and physical trainers must hold a valid psychological approval to practice in Romania. The validity of this approval is two years, and the ANS will ensure the verification and mandatory control of compliance with these provisions at national level.

The importance of the psychological opinion

The President of the National Sports Authority, Bogdan Matei, explained the significance of this new legislative obligation:

"Law 69/2000, after the amendment, provides very clearly that specialists in the sports field must have a psychological opinion. What does specialists mean? Coaches, sports instructors or physical trainers. It is very important that everyone who works in the sports field has this psychological opinion.” He added that the methodology was developed and implemented to allow verification of the existence of the psychological opinion for each specialist, and this must be renewed every two years.

Objectives of the new measures

According to the National Sports Authority, the introduction of the psychological opinion aims to strengthen the safety, professionalism and quality of sports training in Romania. The measure aims not only to protect athletes, but also to ensure a professional standard among all specialists in the field.

