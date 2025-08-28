Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Researchers develop personalized immunotherapy against one of the most aggressive brain tumors

O.D.
English Section / 28 august

Researchers develop personalized immunotherapy against one of the most aggressive brain tumors

Versiunea în limba română

Glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive and difficult to treat brain tumors, with low survival rates and limited treatment options. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy bring modest benefits, and relapse is almost inevitable. In this context, the team from the Carlo Besta Neurological Institute in Milan has presented a new strategy based on harnessing the body's immune defenses. The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, marks a possible paradigm shift in the treatment of brain tumors.

How the new therapy works

The researchers, led by Serena Pellegatta, exploited the potential of T-infiltrating lymphocytes (tr-TILs) - immune cells capable of recognizing and attacking the tumor, but which, in the case of glioblastoma, are present in small numbers and are often "exhausted".

The method involves: harvesting tumor tissue during surgery, isolating reactive T lymphocytes identified by the CD137 marker, multiplying them in the laboratory, preserving immune memory, and reintroducing them into the body to attack cancer cells.

An additional step is blocking the PD-L1 protein, which the tumor uses to hide from the immune system. By inhibiting it, the reprogrammed lymphocytes become even more effective.

Results obtained so far

The study involved 161 patients with diffuse glioma. The extracted tr-TIL cells were tested in animal models. The results showed a slowdown in tumor growth in 70% of the animals, with a significant increase in survival. The protocol already complies with international Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, which makes it eligible for clinical application. The next step is to start the ReacTIL clinical trial, which will test the safety and effectiveness of the therapy in human patients.

A personalized and innovative approach

"Therapy with tr-TIL has the potential to become a concrete option for patients with glioblastoma," said Serena Pellegatta, highlighting the advantage of the immunological strategy, which capitalizes on the body's own resources. In turn, Francesco Di Meco, co-author of the study, emphasized that this therapy could offer real hope for the first time to patients affected by an extremely difficult-to-treat tumor: "The concept has worked against other types of cancer, but it has not been effective so far in glioblastoma. Our study paves the way for immediate clinical application."

Prospects

If clinical trials confirm the promising results obtained in the laboratory, patients will have access to a personalized and less invasive strategy, capable of offering a real chance of prolonging life and, perhaps, of curing it. For the first time, in the fight against one of the most formidable forms of brain cancer, the patient's immune system becomes the main weapon.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

28 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 28 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

28 august
Ediţia din 28.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

27 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0629
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3681
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4137
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8714
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur474.4798

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
romexpo.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb