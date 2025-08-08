Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Signal: Russia closes Institute of Time, official end of teleportation research

O.D.
English Section / 8 august

Signal: Russia closes Institute of Time, official end of teleportation research

Versiunea în limba română

The Institute for Research on the Nature of Time, affiliated with Moscow State University, has officially ceased its activity, according to RTVI, quoted by the EFE agency. Founded in 1999 by biophysicist Alexandr Levitsky, the institute has dedicated itself for over 25 years to exploring topics that are on the frontiers of science - or, for many, science fiction: causal quantum mechanics, the possibility of obtaining information from the future, teleportation and even the construction of a "time machine”.

Time and science, between speculation and experiment

Even though the topics addressed often seemed more inspired by science fiction than scientific rigor, the institute managed to organize almost 900 seminars, attracting the attention of a small but passionate audience. Topics such as "teleportation in time and space” or "interaction between time and consciousness” have been frequently debated, although the research has not produced results recognized by the international scientific community.

The end of a marginal era

The institute's website was last updated on August 3, and is currently no longer accessible. According to the cited source, the closure comes in a context in which scientific research in Russia is reorienting itself towards more pragmatic areas, especially in the current tense geopolitical climate and with increased pressure on public resources.

A symbol of the dream of overcoming the barriers of reality

The Institute of Time has remained a marginal, but emblematic, landmark for the aspiration - sometimes naive, sometimes revolutionary - to transcend the limits of known physics. Its closure signals not only an institutional restructuring, but also a symbolic retreat from an area of research where curiosity constantly collides with the limits of what can be demonstrated.

Although the projects and theories developed at the institute did not produce concrete advances in the fields of teleportation or time manipulation, its legacy may lie in the intellectual freedom to ask radical questions, no matter how unlikely the answers may seem. In an age of technology and data, where everything seems quantifiable, the disappearance of an institution that dreamed of the impossible leaves room for a simple question: without dreams, how does science evolve? The future will tell!

