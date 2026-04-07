Study: Occasional Binge Drinking Significantly Increases Risk of Liver Damage

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Consuming a large amount of alcohol in a short period of time, even if it occurs infrequently, may have much more serious effects on the liver than previously thought, according to a study conducted by researchers at Keck Medicine of USC and published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. The research shows that the risks to the liver depend not only on the total amount of alcohol consumed, but also on how it is ingested. Binge drinking, even occasional, can significantly increase the likelihood of liver damage. Binge drinking was defined as drinking at least four alcoholic drinks in a day for women and five for men, at least once a month.

• Nearly three-fold increased risk for fibrosis

The study focused on patients with MASLD, the most common liver disease in the United States, affecting about one in three adults. The results indicate that people who consume large amounts of alcohol in a single day have an almost threefold higher risk of developing advanced liver fibrosis, compared to those who distribute the same amount of alcohol over time. Liver fibrosis is the accumulation of scar tissue in the liver and can progress to severe conditions, including cirrhosis.

• Link between excess and disease severity

The analysis shows a direct relationship between the amount of alcohol consumed in a short period of time and the severity of liver damage: the more intense the drinking episode, the greater the degree of fibrosis. The data was obtained from the analysis of more than 8,000 adults included in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey program, from 2017 to 2023.

• A widespread phenomenon, especially among young people

The results show that: more than half of the participants reported episodes of excessive drinking; about 16% of people with MASLD fall into this category; young people and men are more prone to this type of behavior. According to the coordinator of the study, Brian P. Lee, the rapid consumption of large amounts of alcohol can exceed the liver's ability to metabolize the substance, triggering inflammation and favoring the appearance of fibrosis. People with MASLD are considered more vulnerable to these effects.

• Global worrying trend

The study also highlights the fact that alcohol-related liver diseases have doubled in the past two decades, amid increasing consumption and the prevalence of obesity and diabetes. Although the research focused on patients with metabolic diseases, the authors believe that the results are relevant to the general population. The researchers emphasize that the assessment of liver risk has traditionally been based on average alcohol consumption, ignoring consumption patterns. The new data suggest that occasional episodes of excess can have a major impact on liver health, which requires a rethinking of prevention strategies and public information.