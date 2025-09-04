Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Tense meeting at CFR Călători

George Marinescu
English Section / 4 septembrie

Tense meeting at CFR Călători

Versiunea în limba română

The Board of Directors analyzes the controversial actions of director Traian Preoteasa in recent times

The members of the Board of Directors of CFR Călători are expected to participate today in the extraordinary meeting urgently convened by the company's administrators after the general director Traian Preoteasa sent, without consulting them, an official address in which he invoked the "situation of entering into insolvency" of the state railway operator, according to information published by the Club Feroviar website.

The cited source indicates that the members of the Board of Directors learned from the press about the existence of the document drawn up and signed by Traian Preoteasa, a fact that displeased them and led them to convene today's meeting to discuss the real financial situation of CFR Călători and, possibly, to decide, based on this situation, the company's entry into insolvency or a change of management. The situation overlaps with a tense context: last week the suspension of some passenger services was announced, and later the warning was rescheduled with an application deadline of October 1, a sign of the acute problems that CFR Călători is facing.

We note that, in the address sent to the Ministry of Transport, the Secretariat of State and other institutions in the field, Traian Preoteasa, the general director of CFR Călători, drew attention to the fact that the public operator of passenger rail transport is "in danger of stopping traffic" due to the lack of liquidity, emphasizing that 95% of the monthly expenses are strictly necessary for the operation of the public service: infrastructure usage fee, fuel, traction energy, salaries, repairs and maintenance. The document was also signed by the financial director Aida Hanganu, and the message sent was that the lack of resources can also affect the safe operation of rail transport.

The financial data presented are also worrying: losses of 205.3 million lei in the first seven months of 2025 and total debts of 625 million lei. Of this amount, over 114 million lei are arrears to CN CFR SA, over 71 million lei to Electrificare CFR, almost 107 million lei to diesel suppliers, 118.6 million lei to repair companies and another over 196 million lei to maintenance, security, utilities and other service providers. In addition, there are debts of over 17 million lei to sanitation companies, which outlines a generalized financial pressure on CFR Călători.

In light of the above, today's meeting of the Board of Directors promises to be decisive for the future of the state railway operator. Administrators will have to determine whether a change of management, recourse to recovery measures or even insolvency is required, at a time when internal tensions and financial difficulties risk directly affecting passenger transport services.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

04 septembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 04 septembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

04 septembrie
Ediţia din 04.09.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

03 Sep. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0779
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3548
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4211
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8400
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur494.9452

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
roenergy.eu
romexpo.ro
romexpo.ro
romexpo.ro
targuldeturism.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb