Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

TikTok under investigation by Paris prosecutors for alleged promotion of suicide

O.D.
English Section / 6 noiembrie

TikTok under investigation by Paris prosecutors for alleged promotion of suicide

Versiunea în limba română

The Paris prosecutor's office has opened a preliminary investigation into the TikTok platform, targeting suspicions of promoting suicide and deliberately endangering the health of users, the AFP agency announced. The decision comes after a French MP reported the harmful influence of the application's algorithm on young people, amid a parliamentary report that described the platform as "an ocean of harmful and violent content". Prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed that the investigation has been entrusted to the Cybercrime Brigade (BL2C) of the Paris Police Prefecture. The investigation was opened following a complaint made on September 11 by Socialist MP Arthur Delaporte, president of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the influence of social networks. According to him, TikTok "deliberately put the health and lives of its users” at risk, especially minors, through an algorithm capable of "isolating vulnerable people in a loop of suicide-related content”. The commission, led by MEPs Laure Miller (EPR) and Arthur Delaporte, criticized in the report published in September the lack of moderation of the platform, the ease of access by minors and the addictive nature of the algorithm, accusing TikTok of favoring the massive dissemination of dangerous content. In a statement sent to AFP, TikTok "strongly rejects the accusations”, claiming that it offers "over 50 functions and predefined settings designed for the protection and well-being of adolescents”. The company says that the safety of young people is a priority and that the app has filters, time limits and reporting mechanisms that reduce exposure to inappropriate content. In response, MP Delaporte welcomed the opening of the investigation, describing it as "essential for clarifying and, possibly, sanctioning the platform's failures”.

The preliminary investigation targets several possible serious crimes: "Propaganda in favor of the means of committing suicide” - punishable by up to 3 years in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros; "Providing an online platform that allows illicit transactions in an organized gang” - 10 years in prison and a fine of 1 million euros; "Altering the functioning of an automated data processing system” - 10 years in prison and a fine of 300,000 euros. The prosecutor's office emphasizes that the investigation is aimed at publishing content that would promote suicide, in a context in which more and more child protection organizations warn of the real risk of influencing vulnerable young people.

In 2023, the French Senate drew attention to the "major risk in terms of freedom of expression, data collection and exposure to dangerous content”.

Amnesty International, for its part, warned that the TikTok algorithm is "deeply addictive” and can encourage "self-harm”. Similarly, the government service Viginum, which specializes in combating digital manipulation, reported in February 2025 "a critical risk of manipulation of public opinion in an electoral context”. The rapporteur of the parliamentary commission, Laure Miller, proposed a ban on access to social networks for children under 15, as well as a "digital night ban” for young people between 15 and 18. The director of the e-Enfance Association, Justine Atlan, welcomed the idea: "It is time for social networks to offer a separate version for minors and to really verify the age of users.” The investigation opened by the Paris prosecutor's office represents a turning point in the relationship between the state and the big digital platforms, in a context where public pressure to protect young people is growing across Europe. While TikTok continues to deny any involvement, investigators will have to determine whether the platform's popular algorithm can be held responsible for amplifying dangerous behaviors. "We must stop treating social networks as mere entertainment tools. They shape behaviors, influence emotions and can save or destroy lives," concluded the deputy Arthur Delaporte.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

06 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 06 noiembrie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

06 noiembrie
Ediţia din 06.11.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
rominsolv.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

05 Noi. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0851
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.4290
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4608
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7690
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur565.0116

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
gustulitaliei.ro
immromania.eu
world-nuclear-exhibition.com
targuldeturism.ro
thediplomat.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb