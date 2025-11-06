TikTok under investigation by Paris prosecutors for alleged promotion of suicide

Versiunea în limba română

The Paris prosecutor's office has opened a preliminary investigation into the TikTok platform, targeting suspicions of promoting suicide and deliberately endangering the health of users, the AFP agency announced. The decision comes after a French MP reported the harmful influence of the application's algorithm on young people, amid a parliamentary report that described the platform as "an ocean of harmful and violent content". Prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed that the investigation has been entrusted to the Cybercrime Brigade (BL2C) of the Paris Police Prefecture. The investigation was opened following a complaint made on September 11 by Socialist MP Arthur Delaporte, president of the parliamentary commission of inquiry into the influence of social networks. According to him, TikTok "deliberately put the health and lives of its users” at risk, especially minors, through an algorithm capable of "isolating vulnerable people in a loop of suicide-related content”. The commission, led by MEPs Laure Miller (EPR) and Arthur Delaporte, criticized in the report published in September the lack of moderation of the platform, the ease of access by minors and the addictive nature of the algorithm, accusing TikTok of favoring the massive dissemination of dangerous content. In a statement sent to AFP, TikTok "strongly rejects the accusations”, claiming that it offers "over 50 functions and predefined settings designed for the protection and well-being of adolescents”. The company says that the safety of young people is a priority and that the app has filters, time limits and reporting mechanisms that reduce exposure to inappropriate content. In response, MP Delaporte welcomed the opening of the investigation, describing it as "essential for clarifying and, possibly, sanctioning the platform's failures”.

The preliminary investigation targets several possible serious crimes: "Propaganda in favor of the means of committing suicide” - punishable by up to 3 years in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros; "Providing an online platform that allows illicit transactions in an organized gang” - 10 years in prison and a fine of 1 million euros; "Altering the functioning of an automated data processing system” - 10 years in prison and a fine of 300,000 euros. The prosecutor's office emphasizes that the investigation is aimed at publishing content that would promote suicide, in a context in which more and more child protection organizations warn of the real risk of influencing vulnerable young people.

In 2023, the French Senate drew attention to the "major risk in terms of freedom of expression, data collection and exposure to dangerous content”.

Amnesty International, for its part, warned that the TikTok algorithm is "deeply addictive” and can encourage "self-harm”. Similarly, the government service Viginum, which specializes in combating digital manipulation, reported in February 2025 "a critical risk of manipulation of public opinion in an electoral context”. The rapporteur of the parliamentary commission, Laure Miller, proposed a ban on access to social networks for children under 15, as well as a "digital night ban” for young people between 15 and 18. The director of the e-Enfance Association, Justine Atlan, welcomed the idea: "It is time for social networks to offer a separate version for minors and to really verify the age of users.” The investigation opened by the Paris prosecutor's office represents a turning point in the relationship between the state and the big digital platforms, in a context where public pressure to protect young people is growing across Europe. While TikTok continues to deny any involvement, investigators will have to determine whether the platform's popular algorithm can be held responsible for amplifying dangerous behaviors. "We must stop treating social networks as mere entertainment tools. They shape behaviors, influence emotions and can save or destroy lives," concluded the deputy Arthur Delaporte.