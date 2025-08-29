Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Tokyo breaks heatwave records

O.D.
English Section / 29 august

Tokyo breaks heatwave records

Versiunea în limba română

Tokyo this week recorded its tenth consecutive day with temperatures of at least 35 degrees Celsius, setting an all-time record since meteorological measurements began in 1875. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) confirmed that such a string of hot days is a first and reflects the trend of rising temperatures associated with climate change.

Climate change amplifies extremes

Scientists warn that global warming caused by human activities is making heatwaves more intense, more frequent and more widespread. Even though Japanese meteorologists emphasize that direct links cannot be established between a specific episode and long-term climate change, the scientific consensus is that global warming is contributing to the intensification of these phenomena.

Record rainfall and extreme phenomena in the archipelago

The heatwave in Tokyo comes after a series of remarkable weather events in Japan. On Tuesday, the city of Toyotomi, located on the island of Hokkaido, recorded the amount of precipitation equivalent to an entire month of rain in just 12 hours. Earlier this month, the city of Kirishima, in the southwest of the archipelago, was hit by 500 mm of rain in just 24 hours - double the average for the entire month of August.

Hot summers and abnormal autumns

Weather statistics confirm the alarming trend: the summers of 2023 and 2024 were the hottest ever recorded in Japan, tied, and the autumn of 2024 was the warmest since measurements began. This development is changing ecosystems, agricultural cycles and even cultural traditions.

Nature in disarray: cherry blossoms and snow on Fuji

Japan's national symbols are also feeling the effects of climate change. Cherry blossoms, famous for their spectacular blooms, are either opening their flowers earlier in spring or not blooming at all due to too mild winters. At the same time, the snow cap on Mount Fuji - the country's iconic image - only set in early November in 2023, a month later than the historical average.

A future under the sign of uncertainty

Although the current heat wave could end on Thursday, with temperatures forecast to drop below 35 degrees, the message sent by nature is clear: Japan is facing an accelerated climate transformation. Repeated records, the alternation between sweltering heat and torrential rain, but also visible changes in the rhythms of nature announce increasingly complex social, economic and public health challenges.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

29 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 29 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

29 august
Ediţia din 29.08.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Casino Online
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

28 Aug. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0672
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3495
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4325
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8730
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur475.4400

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
oaer.ro
targulnationalimobiliar.ro
romaniansecuritysummit.com
romexpo.ro
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb