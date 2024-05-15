Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

TRUMP'S FORMER LAWYER:Donald Trump paid a porn star not to reveal information about their relationship during the 2016 presidential campaign

I.Ghe.
English Section / 15 mai

Photo source: facebook / Donald Trump

Photo source: facebook / Donald Trump

Versiunea în limba română

Michael Cohen, former lawyer of the American President Donald Trump, stated in front of an American court, that the president paid a porn starlet not to reveal information in the presidential campaign in 2016, states, yesterday, the BBC, citing the US media.

According to the cited source, Cohen repeatedly linked the former president to a financial arrangement during the 2016 election campaign, after which Donald Trump won the White House. Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, said he spoke to him immediately after he made the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress. It was one of many times he operated "at the direction and for the benefit" of Trump, the lawyer testified.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to the felony charges against him. In all, Mr. Trump faces 34 counts of business fraud for reimbursing Cohen through transactions disguised as legal expenses. Stormy Daniels has agreed, in exchange for money, to keep quiet about having sex with Donald Trump while he was married, although the former US president has denied having sex with the porn star.

US prosecutors say the payment made in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign and the subsequent attempt to hide it by falsifying records qualifies as election interference.

Cohen told the court that DonaldTrump "approved" the repayment plan. Donald Trump's financial representative, Allen Weisselberg, allegedly told Michael Cohen in front of Trump that the payment to the porn star would be made in 12 installments of $35,000 each, which were to be billed as legal fees. Cohen said he felt the two had already discussed the arrangement before inviting him to meet. Donald Trump "approved it," said Cohen, who noted that the total amount would be much higher than he paid the porn star because it included tax on the fictitious legal services.

Michael Cohen, who served time in prison for crimes related to the payment, is one of the few witnesses who could help US prosecutors establish that Donald Trump knew about the alleged kickback scheme. The lawyer also told the court that Donald Trump told him to "be prepared" for negative publicity after he announced his 2016 presidential bid.

"There's going to be a lot of women coming forward," Donald Trump allegedly said, according to Michael Cohen's testimony, in front of the American court.

He said Trump instructed him to "handle" several cash payments as well as liaise with tabloid media to counter negative stories that could threaten his political goals. Cohen testified that he worked with the National Enquirer tabloid to buy and bury a story about an alleged affair between Donald Trump and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

In 2018, Mr. Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts, including tax crimes, fraud and campaign finance violations against Donald Trump.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

15 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 15 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

15 mai
Ediţia din 15.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
hidroelectrica.ro
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9763
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6109
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0812
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7827
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur347.7572

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
ccib.ro
tophotelconference.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
hipo.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb