TRUMP'S FORMER LAWYER:Donald Trump paid a porn star not to reveal information about their relationship during the 2016 presidential campaign

Versiunea în limba română

Michael Cohen, former lawyer of the American President Donald Trump, stated in front of an American court, that the president paid a porn starlet not to reveal information in the presidential campaign in 2016, states, yesterday, the BBC, citing the US media.

According to the cited source, Cohen repeatedly linked the former president to a financial arrangement during the 2016 election campaign, after which Donald Trump won the White House. Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, said he spoke to him immediately after he made the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress. It was one of many times he operated "at the direction and for the benefit" of Trump, the lawyer testified.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to the felony charges against him. In all, Mr. Trump faces 34 counts of business fraud for reimbursing Cohen through transactions disguised as legal expenses. Stormy Daniels has agreed, in exchange for money, to keep quiet about having sex with Donald Trump while he was married, although the former US president has denied having sex with the porn star.

US prosecutors say the payment made in the final days of the 2016 presidential campaign and the subsequent attempt to hide it by falsifying records qualifies as election interference.

Cohen told the court that DonaldTrump "approved" the repayment plan. Donald Trump's financial representative, Allen Weisselberg, allegedly told Michael Cohen in front of Trump that the payment to the porn star would be made in 12 installments of $35,000 each, which were to be billed as legal fees. Cohen said he felt the two had already discussed the arrangement before inviting him to meet. Donald Trump "approved it," said Cohen, who noted that the total amount would be much higher than he paid the porn star because it included tax on the fictitious legal services.

Michael Cohen, who served time in prison for crimes related to the payment, is one of the few witnesses who could help US prosecutors establish that Donald Trump knew about the alleged kickback scheme. The lawyer also told the court that Donald Trump told him to "be prepared" for negative publicity after he announced his 2016 presidential bid.

"There's going to be a lot of women coming forward," Donald Trump allegedly said, according to Michael Cohen's testimony, in front of the American court.

He said Trump instructed him to "handle" several cash payments as well as liaise with tabloid media to counter negative stories that could threaten his political goals. Cohen testified that he worked with the National Enquirer tabloid to buy and bury a story about an alleged affair between Donald Trump and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

In 2018, Mr. Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts, including tax crimes, fraud and campaign finance violations against Donald Trump.