UN creates scientific group to regulate artificial intelligence

Versiunea în limba română

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution establishing an independent international scientific group on artificial intelligence (AI). The new structure will provide evidence-based assessments, designed to help governments and international organizations understand and regulate the impact of this emerging technology, AFP reports.

• Background: AI, between opportunity and risk

The UN decision comes amid growing concerns about the rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies, which can bring major benefits to the economy and research, but which, in the absence of regulations, can threaten democracy, human rights and global security. In September 2024, member states adopted, through the "Pact for the Future", the commitment to create such a group, intended to become a forum for dialogue between governments, academia and the private sector.

• How the group will work

The expert group will have 40 members, selected through an international call launched by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. They will serve three-year terms and will produce annual synthesis reports, similar to those produced by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). The report will present an independent and rigorous assessment of the promises, risks and consequences of AI, without imposing prescriptive recommendations on member states. "Through these analyses, the international community will be able to anticipate the challenges and make informed decisions on the regulation of a transformative technology,” said the spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric.

• International dialogue and summit in Geneva

In addition to the scientific group, the resolution also provides for the establishment of an annual global dialogue on artificial intelligence, designed to bring together decision-makers and experts. Topics for discussion will include: the development of safe and trustworthy AI systems, the social and economic impact of the technology, and maintaining strict human control over algorithms. The first dialogue will take place on the sidelines of the World Summit on Artificial Intelligence, scheduled for Geneva in 2026.

• A step towards global AI governance

The creation of this group marks a turning point in the international community's efforts to establish common rules for AI, at a time when technological innovation often outpaces the pace of legislation.

Just as the IPCC has become a landmark in the fight against climate change, the new "IPCC on AI" could represent the foundation for global governance of artificial intelligence.