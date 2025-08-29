UTCN students, drivers and engineers at Formula Student Germany on the Hockenheimring circuit

Versiunea în limba română

Formula Student Germany is one of the most prestigious international competitions dedicated to electric vehicles and university engineering teams. This year, over 80 teams from around the world gathered on the famous Formula 1 circuit at Hockenheimring, in Germany. Among them was the ART TU Cluj-Napoca team, representing the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca (UTCN), after achieving a podium finish at Formula Student Balkans in the summer.

• Technical challenges and the success of the Romanian team

Access to the Formula Student dynamic tests is not a simple formality. The vehicles built by students undergo a series of rigorous technical inspections, designed to test their safety and reliability. The UTCN team passed all these checks and managed to complete the endurance race, considered the most difficult test, on a demanding circuit, with bumps and complicated turns. Of the 83 participating teams, less than 70 passed the technical inspections stage, and only 40 managed to complete the endurance race - including the Cluj team.

For their performance in Germany, the ART TU Cluj-Napoca team accumulated 182 points, achieving 59th place in the overall ranking. The result confirms the level of professionalism and dedication of the UTCN students, in a competition dominated by internationally renowned universities.

• UTC N Rector: "A path to successful careers”

The Rector of the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, Prof. Dr. Eng. Vasile Ţopa, welcomed the team's performance, emphasizing that such projects contribute to the development of future engineers' skills: "I am glad that the excellence in education, research and innovation of our university is once again demonstrated, this time through Formula Student - an ambitious project that paves the way for our students to a successful career in engineering. UTCN, together with its partners in the European University of Technology (EUT+), continues to support and encourage students who choose to dedicate their free time to extracurricular activities aimed at training them as good professionals in any technical field.”

• Romania, increasingly visible on the map of international competitions

The presence of the Cluj-Napoca team at the Hockenheimring is not only a one-off success, but also a confirmation of the fact that technical universities in Romania are becoming increasingly competitive globally.

In a context where the automotive industry is undergoing an electric and digital revolution, the experience gained by students in such competitions can represent a decisive advantage for their future careers.