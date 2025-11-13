Violent storms in the Aegean Sea: Lesbos and Samos islands devastated by torrential rain and hail

Versiunea în limba română

Extreme weather phenomena continue to hit Greece. In recent hours, the islands in the northeastern Aegean Sea have been hit by torrential rain and strong hailstorms, causing massive flooding, landslides and significant damage to homes, shops and agricultural crops, according to local authorities, quoted by Xinhua news agency. The worst affected area was around the town of Kalloni, located on the island of Lesbos, where the Tsiknias River burst its banks after hours of torrential rain. Streets turned into mudslides and water entered dozens of homes and shops, reaching up to 1.3 meters in some areas. Civil protection and fire brigade teams worked around the clock to remove water and debris, while residents tried to salvage what they could from their homes and businesses. Local authorities said that massive deposits of debris had partially blocked a nearby bridge, which quickly worsened the flooding. Among the affected sites was the historic Kremastis Bridge, a local monument of cultural importance, which suffered serious damage after being hit by a large container carried by the flood. The storm did not spare the island of Samos either, where, according to authorities, hail the size of small walnuts caused considerable damage to agricultural crops, especially olive trees - even in the midst of the harvest season. Numerous local roads were damaged and several households were flooded. Firefighters intervened to clear tree trunks and debris that were blocking traffic. "It was a night like we haven't seen in years,” said a farmer in the Karlovasi area, quoted by local media. "The hail destroyed hundreds of olive trees. In a matter of minutes, a year's work was lost.” Following the damage, local authorities in Lesbos and Samos asked the Greek government for emergency funds to repair infrastructure, support farmers and compensate affected residents. Damage assessment teams have been sent to the field, and the Ministry of Civil Protection announced that it is continuing to monitor the situation on the Aegean islands, given that more rain is forecast for the coming days.

• Extreme phenomena increasingly frequent in Greece

Greece has been experiencing an alarming increase in extreme weather events in recent years - from record heat waves to devastating fires and massive floods. Scientists warn that climate change is increasing the severity and frequency of these episodes, and the Mediterranean is becoming a "hot spot” for the climate crisis. According to data from the Greek meteorological service, rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours in the northeastern Aegean Sea was more than 100 liters per square meter, a level equivalent to the average of an entire month of autumn. After summers marked by fires and drought, these storms represent a new challenge for local authorities, who have to manage fragile infrastructure and communities dependent on agriculture and tourism. "We need to adapt quickly to a new climate reality,” said an official from the Civil Protection of the North Aegean region. "Extreme phenomena are no longer exceptions, but part of our daily lives.” As clean-up and assessment work continues, images from Lesbos and Samos show once again the fragility of the balance between man and nature in the face of climate change. For Greece, a country on the front lines of the Mediterranean climate crisis, adaptation and investment in prevention infrastructure are becoming not just an economic priority, but a matter of community survival.