Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Almost a quarter of investors on the BVB held only government bonds at the end of last year

A.I.
English Section / 2 februarie

Almost a quarter of investors on the BVB held only government bonds at the end of last year

The number of investor accounts increased by 26% between December 2024 and December 2025, reaching over 280,000, according to data from the Investor Compensation Fund

Almost a quarter of investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) held only government bonds at the end of last year, according to data from the latest report of the Investor Compensation Fund (FCI).

According to the document, the number of investor accounts on the local stock exchange increased by 26% between December 2024 and December 2025, reaching 285,582 accounts at the end of last year, based on records from BVB brokers. This compares with 274,412 accounts in September last year and 226,057 accounts in the final month of 2024. Of these, 63,171 accounts contained only government bonds issued by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Finance, representing 22.1% of the total number of accounts at the end of last year. These holdings relate to the Fidelis program, which has had monthly issues starting last year. Naturally, there are more investors on the BVB who hold Fidelis bonds, but since they also own other financial instruments-mainly shares-they are not included in the statistics published by the Fund.

Last year, retail investors lent the state 21 billion lei through the Fidelis program, equivalent to 8% of Romania's financing needs for 2025.

The FCI classifies investors into fully compensable investors, whose portfolios are below the euro20,000 ceiling, investors compensable up to the ceiling, and non-compensable investors. At the end of December last year, there were 191,566 accounts belonging to fully compensable investors (up 23% compared with December 2024), while the number of accounts held by investors compensable up to the ceiling stood at 92,646-its highest level since December 2010, the earliest data provided by the FCI-according to our analysis.

The average portfolio of a fully compensable investor amounted to euro4,087 at the end of December 2025, up 4% compared with the winter of 2024, while the average portfolio of an investor compensable up to the ceiling was around euro181,977.

Although the number of accounts is approaching 300,000, the number of active investors is lower. At the end of September last year, there were 145,520 active accounts at investment services firms, according to data from the latest capital market report issued by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

An account is considered active if at least one transaction has been carried out through it in the past six months. An investor may simultaneously hold accounts with several intermediaries.

It should also be noted that the information published by the Investor Compensation Fund is based on data reported by the fund's members and does not take into account whether an investor uses one or more intermediaries; as a result, the total number of investors is lower.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

02 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 02 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

02 februarie
Ediţia din 02.02.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

30 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0961
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.2742
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.5598
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8755
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur699.3181

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
ccib.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
disb.ro
tophotelawards.ro
metalshow-tib.ro
solarenergy-expo.ro
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb