Antarctica under pressure: climate change, tourism and scientific activity

O.D.
English Section / 25 august

Antarctica under pressure: climate change, tourism and scientific activity

Versiunea în limba română

A new study published in Nature Sustainability and taken over by AFP draws attention to how Antarctica, one of the most fragile ecosystems on the planet, is simultaneously affected by global warming and the increasingly intense human presence.

An alarming increase in pollution

Research shows that in regions with human activity, the level of fine particles containing heavy metals - chromium, nickel, copper, zinc and lead - is today ten times higher than four decades ago. These particles come largely from the burning of fossil fuels used by ships carrying tourists, but also from the infrastructure associated with scientific expeditions.

Tourism, a factor with a growing impact

The number of tourists visiting Antarctica has increased exponentially: from 20,000 in the early 2000s to around 120,000 today, according to the International Association of Antarctic Tour Operators. According to climatologist Raul Cordero (University of Groningen), "a single tourist can contribute to the accelerated melting of around 100 tons of snow”. The presence of these pollutants makes the snow absorb more solar radiation and melt faster.

Science: savior or pressure factor?

Although scientific expeditions are essential for understanding climate change, they are not without side effects. Researchers have found that a scientific base can generate an environmental impact up to ten times greater than that of a tourist. Long-term expeditions involve transport, generators, waste and energy-intensive logistics.

Progress and limits

However, there are important steps taken towards protecting Antarctica: the ban on fuel oil (a polluting petroleum derivative) in maritime transport; the introduction of hybrid ships (electric + fossil fuels); stricter regulations imposed by international treaties.

However, according to the authors of the study, these measures are insufficient: "To reduce the footprint of human activities in Antarctica, an acceleration of the energy transition and a restriction of the use of fossil fuels are needed, especially in sensitive areas."

A melting continent

The cumulative impact of pollution and global warming is dramatic. According to NASA, Antarctica has lost about 135 billion tons of ice and snow annually since 2002. This loss directly contributes to the rise in sea and ocean levels, with global effects on ecosystems and coastal communities.

Antarctica is becoming a symbol of the tension between the need for knowledge, tourist curiosity and environmental protection. If tourism and research are not rethought through sustainable solutions and a real limitation of polluting emissions, the white continent - essential for global climate stability - risks rapidly losing its fragile balance.

