Ariane 6, strategic launch for Europe: the rocket will send the Amazon Leo satellites into orbit

The European space rocket Ariane 6 is set to be launched on February 12 from the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana, on a mission that will place 32 satellites of the Amazon Leo constellation into low Earth orbit, a project developed by the American group Amazon, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos. The announcement was made by ArianeGroup, the rocket manufacturer, according to the AFP agency. It is an important milestone both for the European space program and for Amazon's ambitions to become a major player in the satellite internet market, currently dominated by the Starlink constellation, owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

• Starlink rival enters operational phase

The launch of the Amazon Leo mission - previously known as Project Kuiper - is scheduled for February 12, after Arianespace, the company responsible for marketing the Ariane rocket, had previously announced only that the launch would take place "during February", without specifying an exact date.

According to ArianeGroup, the mission will have a total duration of one hour and 54 minutes, which includes the launch and separation of all satellites in orbit. The 32 satellites will be transported under a protective cover with a length of 20 meters, before being placed in low Earth orbit. The Amazon Leo constellation currently has about 150 satellites, but the company's ultimate goal is ambitious: deploying a total of 3,236 satellites, which will provide high-speed internet services globally. By comparison, the Starlink network already relies on over 6,000 satellites in orbit.

The Ariane 6 rocket is considered a pillar of European sovereignty in the space domain. During this mission, the launcher will be equipped with four thrusters, which will double its transport capacity, up to 21.6 tons in orbit. "Ariane 6 will demonstrate its operational capacity at full power," ArianeGroup said in an official statement, underlining the importance of this launch for validating the technical performance of the new European launcher. In a paradoxical context, although Ariane 6 is presented as a symbol of European autonomy, Amazon is emerging as its largest customer. Of the 30 launches currently on Arianespace's order book, 18 are reserved by the American group. ArianeGroup announced the creation of its first industrial subsidiary in the United States, under the name Sodern America. The new structure will allow the French group to locally produce space equipment such as star trackers, carbon components and propulsion systems, closer to its American customers. The company already collaborates with more than 40 players in the American space sector and aims to accelerate its development in this strategic market, building on the technological experience gained through the Ariane 6 program and defense projects.