Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Ariane 6, strategic launch for Europe: the rocket will send the Amazon Leo satellites into orbit

O.D.
English Section / 19 ianuarie

Photo source: www.esa.int

Photo source: www.esa.int

The European space rocket Ariane 6 is set to be launched on February 12 from the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana, on a mission that will place 32 satellites of the Amazon Leo constellation into low Earth orbit, a project developed by the American group Amazon, founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos. The announcement was made by ArianeGroup, the rocket manufacturer, according to the AFP agency. It is an important milestone both for the European space program and for Amazon's ambitions to become a major player in the satellite internet market, currently dominated by the Starlink constellation, owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

Starlink rival enters operational phase

The launch of the Amazon Leo mission - previously known as Project Kuiper - is scheduled for February 12, after Arianespace, the company responsible for marketing the Ariane rocket, had previously announced only that the launch would take place "during February", without specifying an exact date.

According to ArianeGroup, the mission will have a total duration of one hour and 54 minutes, which includes the launch and separation of all satellites in orbit. The 32 satellites will be transported under a protective cover with a length of 20 meters, before being placed in low Earth orbit. The Amazon Leo constellation currently has about 150 satellites, but the company's ultimate goal is ambitious: deploying a total of 3,236 satellites, which will provide high-speed internet services globally. By comparison, the Starlink network already relies on over 6,000 satellites in orbit.

The Ariane 6 rocket is considered a pillar of European sovereignty in the space domain. During this mission, the launcher will be equipped with four thrusters, which will double its transport capacity, up to 21.6 tons in orbit. "Ariane 6 will demonstrate its operational capacity at full power," ArianeGroup said in an official statement, underlining the importance of this launch for validating the technical performance of the new European launcher. In a paradoxical context, although Ariane 6 is presented as a symbol of European autonomy, Amazon is emerging as its largest customer. Of the 30 launches currently on Arianespace's order book, 18 are reserved by the American group. ArianeGroup announced the creation of its first industrial subsidiary in the United States, under the name Sodern America. The new structure will allow the French group to locally produce space equipment such as star trackers, carbon components and propulsion systems, closer to its American customers. The company already collaborates with more than 40 players in the American space sector and aims to accelerate its development in this strategic market, building on the technological experience gained through the Ariane 6 program and defense projects.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

19 ianuarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 19 ianuarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

19 ianuarie
Ediţia din 19.01.2026

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

16 Ian. 2026
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0894
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3816
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.4663
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8745
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur648.8063

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
raobooks.com

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
tophotelawards.ro
Dosar BURSA - Crizele Apocalipsei
BURSA
Comanda carte
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2026 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb